Apple will reportedly manufacture some of its iPhones in India and the devices are all set to hit the stores next month. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR devices will be manufactured by Foxconn in India and the units might hit the shelves starting August 2019. However, both Apple and Foxconn are yet to confirm anything.

Notably, Wistron already makes the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 in the tech hub of Bengaluru. So there is a high possibility that Apple will make more iPhones in India. Furthermore, if the company plans to manufacturer iPhone XS and iPhone XR in India, it will help save a lot on the high import duties in India. This will further decrease the prices on these phones. Reuters reported “Local production will give Apple the leeway to play with the margins of their distributors and indirectly price their phones lower,” said Rushabh Doshi, a research director at tech consultancy Canalys.

“Apple’s devices are coveted by millions of Indians, but its premium pricing has limited its market share to a meager 1 percent to the gain of rivals such as OnePlus,” the report said. Currently, the iPhone XS price in India starts from Rs 97,400. The iPhone XS Max can be purchased for Rs 1,09,890. The iPhone XR is available for Rs 59,900 via Amazon India.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Besides, a few months ago, it was reported that Apple iPhone X will be made in India starting from July 2019. With its share declining in the smartphone market, Apple was reportedly looking to turn India into a hub for manufacturing and export iPhone models to global markets. “Foxconn will begin with the iPhone X (range) from the Chennai plant. The plans are to step up production capacity and diversify to even higher models going forward,” an official privy to the company’s plans said.

Features Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XR Price 99900 56900 Chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset OS Apple iOS 12 iOS 12 Display OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels LCD-6.1-inch Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB onboard storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP Front Camera 7MP 7MP Battery