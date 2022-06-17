comscore Oppo captures the largest share in 'Made in India' smartphone shipments
  • Home
  • News
  • Made In India Smartphone Shipments Grew 7 Percent Yoy In Q1 2022
News

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

News

Despite the global component chip shortage, the manufacturing ecosystem in India remained resilient.

Oppo F21 Pro

A few years back, most phones were made in popular manufacturing hubs out of India and then were imported into the country for use. However, in recent years, thanks to the Made in India initiative by the government, several OEMs are making phones locally in India. Owing to it, the smartphone shipments of Made in India phones have grown over several quarters. Now, as per research by the analyst firm Counterpoint Research, the Made in India smartphone shipments have increased 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 of 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F13 with a 6,000 mA battery to launch in India on June 22

Oppo takes the lead in ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments

The smartphone shipments of devices made in India have increased 7 percent YoY reaching more than 48 million in Q1 2022. Oppo is taking the lead in shipping most locally made phones. Oppo, which comprises both Realme and OnePlus, has managed to show an increase of 21.6 percent over the previous year. Following it is Samsung with a 21.3 percent smartphone shipment share. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

Made in India smartphone shipments Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G with Snapdragon 720G chipset might launch soon

“Smartphone manufacturing is increasing in India. In 2021, the shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones crossed 190 million units. The increasing smartphone demand in India as well as increasing exports are the major reason for the continued growth. Support has also come from the Indian government’s various initiatives to increase local manufacturing. However, the manufacturing of feature phones declined 41 percent YoY in Q1 2022 due to falling demand for the past few quarters,” said Priya Joseph of Counterpoint.

As per the research of Counterpoint, not just the in-house manufacturing has increased but the third-party EMS (electronic manufacturing services) manufacturing has also shown stable growth. For the unversed, in-house manufacturing is basically the own manufacturing plant by the brand where it makes its own phones, while EMS manufacturing is done by third-party makers like Bharat FIH and Dixon Technologies.

The in-house manufacturing reached 58 percent in Q1 2022, while in terms of market share, the EMS manufacturing captured 42 percent. The smartphone shipment share by EMS manufacturers like Bharat FIH and Dixon Technologies reached 11.3 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

In terms of feature phone production, it got cut down by 41 percent YoY, but that’s mainly due to low demand. As per the Counterpoint, the entire manufacturing ecosystem in India remained resilient despite the global component shortage. One of the reasons for this could be the government’s Production Lined Incentives (PTL) which boosted the local manufacturing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 2:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 17, 2022 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
News
Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
New State Mobile update now live for Android, iOS: Check what s new

Gaming

New State Mobile update now live for Android, iOS: Check what s new

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens

Apps

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens

Samsung Galaxy F13 to debut in India on June 22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F13 to debut in India on June 22

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Laptops

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check details

Russian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules

New State Mobile update now live for Android, iOS: Check what s new

Elon Musk Wants Twitter to behave like TikTok and WeChat, speaks about aliens

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999