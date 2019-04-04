comscore
Madras High Court seeks ban on TikTok app, says 'dangerous for children'

Currently, the TikTok app is so popular that it has 1.3 billion users and it is hugely popular in rural India.

  Published: April 4, 2019 10:59 AM IST
This is not the first time that the popular video sharing platform, TikTok, has been criticized for spoiling the mindset of youngsters. The app has earlier faced criticism from the Tamil Nadu government on failing to control the content shared on its platform. Now, the Madras High Court is seeking a ban on the TikTok app, asserting that it is a platform for the distribution of inappropriate content, which is likely to harm youngsters.

“It is said that TikTok app is mostly played by the teenagers and young people and it has proved to be an addictive one. By becoming addicted to TikTok app, and similar apps, or cyber games, the future of the youngsters and mindset of the children are spoiled,” the court observed in its interim order, as per Economictimes. The petition, which has sought the banning of TikTok, has been posted for further hearing on April 16.

The court further said that “the dangerous aspect is that inappropriate contents including language and pornography being posted in the TikTok App. There is a possibility of children contacting strangers directly and luring them. Without understanding the dangers involved in these kinds of Mobile Apps, it is unfortunate that are our children are testing with these Apps,” Livelaw reported.

Commenting on the issue, the company told BGR India that, “At TikTok, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Honourable High Court of Madras and once received, we will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter. Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment at TikTok is our priority. We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, protect their privacy and digital wellbeing. This includes easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines. In order to better coordinate with law enforcement agencies, we have appointed a Chief Nodal Officer based out of India.”

Besides, TikTok is an app from a Chinese internet firm, named Bytedance. The app lets youngsters create and share short videos with some special effects. Currently, the app is so popular that it has 1.3 billion users and it is hugely popular in rural India. The video-sharing app was reportedly the fourth most-downloaded non-game app in the year 2018. Besides, TikTok is not the only app, the popular Battle Royale game, PUBG, was also banned a few weeks ago in Gujarat. Yesterday, the ban was removed as it was only meant to be implemented for a month, as per a few reports.

  Published Date: April 4, 2019 10:59 AM IST

