Maharashtra HSC exam 2019: Here's why this student will give her exams using an Apple iPad

Technology has gradually seeped into almost every corner of our survival in the modern world. In addition to technology, new innovations in the field have also improved the quality of life for most users who had to deal with practical limitations like distance, slow nature of things to health problems, and more. According to a new report, we have a new and somewhat unprecedented move by the Maharashtra state board. The state board of education in Maharashtra has allowed a Mumbai student to take an HSC exam with the help of an iPad.

The student, Nishka Hosangady, an Arts student from Sophia College is “affected by a movement disorder”, and thus the state board has permitted her to type the answers on the iPad, ToI reports. Hosangady will type her answers into the iPad with her left finger and then a writer will transcribe the answers onto the answer sheet. The report added that her speech was impaired and movement to the right hand was restricted at the age of eight because of a rare hereditary condition.

This is not the first time she has used an iPad to take an examination. Previously she was allowed to do a similar thing for her Class 10 exams through NIOS board. Rashi, her mother shared more details adding, “Her speech was affected so she could not dictate answers to a writer. We requested the board to allow her to use an iPad. After multiple visits, the board agreed and she secured good scores.”

The report added that Sophia College allowed Nishka to use the device during exams during the year. However, the college asked the parents to inform the state boards for the end of the year exams. State board responded that it is up to the college to allow the use of the device.

As noted in the report, the college vice-principal, Sister Annie Peter stated, “She is extremely bright and we wanted to do all we can to ensure that she gets what she deserves.” The board allowed a student to appear for an exam with the help of a computer last year for the first time setting up a good example for the future.