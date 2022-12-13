Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating, becomes safest body-on-frame SUV

Mahindra Scorpio-N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from 1st July 2022. The All-New Scorpio-N has achieved 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively. Moreover, Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment and side head protection airbag fitment. As a result of this, Scorpio N becomes the first body-on frame SUV to achieve 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 to Scorpio-N with new financing options: Check new financing options on SUVs

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India’s first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP)in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Mahindra is thus setting a new benchmark for making safe SUVs for India. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

“Safety is an integral part of our product development process. By securing a 5-star rating in the new Global NCAP crash test protocols, the All-New Scorpio-N becomes the first Global NCAP 5-star body-on-frame SUV. Achieving best-in-class safety performance for the All-New Scorpio-N is a demonstration of our unique product development approach towards body on-frame vehicles,” Velusamy R, President Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said in a statement. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic Vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Detailed price comparison

Mahindra Scorpio N Price

The Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The base-spec Z2 variant with the petrol engine and manual transmission combination starts from Rs 11,99,000, while its subsequent diesel variant is priced at Rs 12,49,000. The Z4 variants are priced at Rs 13,49,000 and Rs 13,99,000 with petrol and diesel variants, respectively. The Z6 variant is available with the diesel engine only rom Rs 14,99,000. The Z8 and Z8L are the top-spec variants which starts from Rs 16,99,000 to Rs 18,99,000, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

There are two alternative engine choices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to produce 203 PS, whereas the latter has a peak power output of 175 PS. There are two 6-speed transmission options: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Scorpio-N also offers a 4×4 drivetrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N Looks

Scorpio N maintains its big size and commanding road presence thanks to vertical grilles and the new twin-peaks Mahindra emblem on the front fascia. Additionally, it has dynamic turn indicators and dual-barrel arrangement projector headlights, which are part of the automaker’s new design language. Additionally, it incorporates fog lamps housed in C-shaped LED DRLs. It also features power lines on the hood, which enhances the SUV’s appearance.