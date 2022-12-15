comscore Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023: Report
Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023: Report

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door was seen on Indian roads and while it was dark we get a good glimpse at the silhouette of the car as well as the tailgate of the Mahindra Thar 5-door.

Highlights

  • Mahindra is planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door.
  • Mahindra Thar 5-door will be unveiled in India on January 26, 2023.
  • Recently, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door was seen on Indian roads.
Mahindra is planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market after the success of the 3-door Mahindra Thar. Now, a new report by Motorbeam suggests that the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be unveiled in India on January 26, 2023. The 5-door test vehicle, in comparison to the three-door model of the Mahindra Thar, will have a longer wheelbase, and the rear features an upright tailgate with a spare wheel attached and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check video

Recently, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door was seen on Indian roads and while it was dark we get a good glimpse at the silhouette of the car as well as the tailgate of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The new 5-door Thar will be competing with a 5-door Force Gurkha and a 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Video

Mahindra Thar 5-door Engine:

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine. Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

Mahindra Thar 5-door Engine Looks:

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 1:55 PM IST
