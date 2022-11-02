Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Check video

The Indian automaker Maker Mahindra is reportedly planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 and now new images have surfaced online that show some of the design changes that would differentiate the 3-door Thar from the upcoming 5-door version. Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

The recently leaked images show the side profile of a Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV that is currently being tested. The images of the test mule reveal that the SUV is longer than the 3-door version with better wheelbase. The upcoming SUV also has neatly integrated side steps and a rear-mounted spare wheel.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

Recently, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door was seen on Indian roads and while it was dark we get a good glimpse at the silhouette of the car as well as the tailgate of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The new 5-door Thar will be competing with a 5-door Force Gurkha and a 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Also, a few spy photos of the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar have appeared revealing details about the front face along with the rear profile. It gets an identical-looking tailgate along with LED taillights, rear fog lamps, spare wheel housing and also bumper.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door appeared to be an extended version of the standard thar. The upcoming That is believed to be longer and slightly wider than the 3-door Thar. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.

There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine.