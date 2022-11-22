comscore Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check price, specs and more
News

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check video

News

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

Highlights

  • Mahindra is reportedly planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version.
  • The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023.
  • Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine.
Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check video

The Indian automaker Maker Mahindra is reportedly planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market after the success of the 3-door Mahindra Thar. As per a new spy video uploaded on YouTube by Ruhtam, Mahindra will offer a single-pane sunroof on this model unlike the outgoing 3-door model. The existence of a sunroof reveals that the 5-door Thar could come with a metal roof, or the sunroof will be a manually-operated one. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door. The 5-door test vehicle, in comparison to the three-door model of the Mahindra Thar, will have a longer wheelbase, and the rear features an upright tailgate with a spare wheel attached and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Video

Also Read - Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date here

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine. Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

Mahindra Thar 5-door, Mahindra Thar 5-door price, Mahindra Thar 5-door specs, Mahindra Thar 5-door variants, Mahindra Thar 5-door features, Mahindra Thar 5-door bookings, Mahindra Thar 5-door compotators, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Force Gurkha 5-door, Auto expo 203

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, may launch at Auto Expo 2023: Check video

The Mahindra Thar 5-door appeared to be an extended version of the standard thar. The upcoming That is believed to be longer and slightly wider than the 3-door Thar. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door. Also Read – Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Check video

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.

There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2022 9:15 AM IST
