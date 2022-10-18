Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. In July, the 5-door Jimny was first spotted testing in Europe. Now, spy shots of the Jimny testing in India have been spotted online. As per images the new Mahindra Thar towers over the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door. The new Mahindra Thar’s height measures at 1,844 mm, that of the 3 door Jimny measures at 1,730 mm. Notably, the 3 door and upcoming 5 door Jimny SUVs are likely to have the same height. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Check video

The upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15C petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched he Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is available in six trims namely Sigma, Delta, Alpha, Alpha+, Zeta and Zeta+ and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight).

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also planning to launch 5-door Thra soon in India. The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.