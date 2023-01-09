comscore Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings
Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings

The all-new range of Mahindra Thar includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants.

Highlights

  • Introductory prices of RWD variants applicable on first 10,000 bookings
  • Four Wheel Drive range is now equipped with advanced electronic brake locking differential
  • Also available in two new exciting colour options – Blazing Bronze and Everest White
The all-new range of Mahindra Thar includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Monday introduced an all-new range on the Thar. The all-new range includes Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variants in two engine options and enhanced capability in the Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variants. The Diesel variants of the RWD range come powered by an all-new D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission. Powering the Gasoline variant of the RWD range is the mStallion 150 TGDi engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023: Report

Mahindra Thar RWD Price:

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Mahindra Thar 2WD (all prices, ex-showroom): Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

Thar 2WD AX (O) Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 9.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 10.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Petrol AT hard-top: Rs 13.49 lakh

Mahindra Thar RWD Specs:

The 4WD variant now comes with an electronic brake locking differential. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with more ease. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants. The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged. It is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque. These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Thar is not just a capable SUV, it is an emotion. Since 2020, the all-new Thar has captured the imagination of SUV lovers with over 80,000 fans exploring the impossible every day. To make our offering even better, we listened to our customers and engineered the new range of the Thar with important enhancements. By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle.”

The new Thar range takes the personalisation quotient to the next level. Two new colour options – Blazing Bronze and Everest White are now available for customers to choose from. Keeping in mind the needs of customers, front and rear armrests are being offered as accessories. The armrests come with built-in storage. Also, the rear armrests will be equipped with cup-holders and USB charging ports for greater comfort and convenience. The RWD range will be offered only with the Hard Top Option.

  Published Date: January 9, 2023 4:29 PM IST
