comscore Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon, will be priced under Rs 9 lakhs
News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon, will be priced under Rs 9 lakhs

News

With KUV100 electric, Mahindra will compete with Tata Motors and Morris Garages in the electric vehicles segment. It plans to beat them by offering the most accessible electric car.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Mahindra KUV100 main

Photo: Mahindra

Mahindra is set to launch the fully electric version of KUV100 during the first quarter of the next fiscal year. The company already offers two electric vehicles in India. There is eVerito electric sedan and e2O Plus compact electric car. Now, the company is set to launch the electric version of its compact SUV in the country. With the new model, the company plans to take on Tata Motors, which recently unveiled its Nexon EV. The interesting element of KUV100, when it launches, will be the price.

Related Stories


In an interview with CNBC, Pawan Goenka, MD of M&M Ltd confirmed the electric version of KUV100. Goenka also confirmed that it will be priced under Rs 9 lakhs. The price should make it the most accessible electric SUV in the country. Electrification became a big theme globally for automakers last year. It caught steam in India last year and is expected to become a major talking point in 2020. Hyundai and Morris Garages have unveiled their electric vehicles in the form of Kona and MG ZS EV in India.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The Indian government is pushing to electrify the public transport options in the country. Mahindra is already a leader in the segment with a diversified portfolio of electric vehicles. During the interview, Goenka revealed that around 4,000 electric buses would be on Indian roads in the next year. He also added that commercial viability for electric three and four wheelers has been established. The bottleneck, according to Goenka, is the cost of electric vehicles, which is more than that of its ICE counterparts available in the market.

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon, will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020

Also Read

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon, will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020

Goenka also revealed that the company has over 22,000 electric buses on Indian roads. The company is also reportedly looking at shared mobility as an option and working with multiple governments. Hyundai Kona, which was launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom), has seen good response. MG ZS EV is expected to get even stronger response with competitive pricing. With Tata and Renault joining the fray soon with its Nexon EV and Zoe EV, the electric vehicle market is set to become a prominent one in the country.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

News

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Gaming

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Realme 5i first impressions

Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Most Popular

Realme 5i first impressions

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon
Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

News

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

News

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

News

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV
Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

News

Tata Nexon EV with over 300 km of range launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में आज रात 10.30 बजे लगेगा चंद्रग्रहण, इन पांच स्मार्टफोन ट्रिक्स का इस्तेमाल कर खीचें शानदार फोटो

एयरटेल 249 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में दे रही है 25GB डाटा, लेकिन इन्हीं यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

Oppo K1 की कीमतें घटीं, अब 13,990 रुपये में खरीदें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट वाला स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Lite ने 22,541 प्लेयर्स को किया बैन, कहीं आप ना बन जाए अगला शिकार

Realme 5i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: कीमत, कैमरे और परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है बेहतर

News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

News

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features
Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon
SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

News

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services