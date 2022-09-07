comscore Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV: Details here

One can expect the XUV400 to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV: Details here

Mahindra and Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch its electric vehicle (EV), Mahindra XUV400, on Thursday in India. The upcoming electric car is basically the electric version of the XUV300 sub-company SUV, was first showcased in 2020 at an Auto Expo. The XUV 400 EV is also likely to come loaded with the latest connected tech and ADAS features, a new headlight with integrated DRLs, a closed-off front grille, a new design for the tail lamps. The car will also come with an updated LED taillight with redesigned lighting elements. It may also feature a larger touchscreen system featuring the brand’s Adreno X infotainment system. The XUV 400 EV is likely to be placed in the segment of Tata Nexon EV which retails around Rs 15 lakh. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 to launch next month, will compete against Tata Nexon EV: Details here

The upcoming electric SUV will measure 4.2-metres in length. In comparison, the ICE-powered XUV300 and its direct rival, Nexon EV, measure 3.9-metres in length. One can expect the XUV400 to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max’s ARAI range is rated at 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed a little. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seems to be similar to the current version of the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Recently, Tata Motors announced the launch of the new Nexon EV Jet Edition in the market at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The special JET edition will be available in Nexon EV MAX as well as Nexon EV PRIME variants. On the inside, the car sports a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black theme. On the outside, there is an exclusive Starlight exterior colour scheme which combines an earthy bronze body along with the platinum roof. This is further complemented with jet-black alloy wheels.

On the outside, there is an exclusive Starlight exterior colour scheme which combines an earthy bronze body along with the platinum roof. This is further complemented with jet-black alloy wheels.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 3:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2022 3:12 PM IST
