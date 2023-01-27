comscore Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more
Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more

Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India, for the base EC variant with 3.3 kW charging option.

  • Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India.
  • The EC variant with 7.2 kW charging option has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh.
  • The introductory prices are applicable for the first 5,000 units for each variant.
Mahindra XUV 400

Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more

Mahindra and Mahindra, the UV maker in India has opened the bookings of the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV at Rs 21,000. Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India, for the base EC variant with 3.3 kW charging option. The EC variant with 7.2 kW charging option has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh, while the EL with the same charging option has been priced at Rs 18.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 5,000 units for each variant. Bookings for the XUV400 are set to begin from January 26. The deliveries are promised to commence from March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

Available in two variants – XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. Also Read - Spotify back after brief outage that affected thousands of users

The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor. Also Read – Vodafone Idea is giving 5G extra data to prepaid users: How you can claim this offer Also Read - OnePlus Pad renders surface online ahead of February 7 launch

The performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

A full-charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells. The car takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The XUV400 comes with a signature trim accent in satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 1:38 PM IST
Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more
Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more
BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?