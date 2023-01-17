comscore Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details
Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details

Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India, for the base EC variant with 3.3 kW charging option. The EC variant with 7.2 kW charging option has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh.

  • Available in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL with 5 exciting colour options.
  • Plan to deliver 20,000 units within a year from launch.
  • To be launched across 34 cities in phase 1.
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced pricing for the XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom India, for the base EC variant with 3.3 kW charging option. The EC variant with 7.2 kW charging option has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh, while the EL with the same charging option has been priced at Rs 18.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 5,000 units for each variant. Bookings for the XUV400 are set to begin from January 26. The deliveries are promised to commence from March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. Also Read - OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.” Also Read - How to use Personalized Spatial Audio on iPhone with AirPods

Available in two variants – XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor. Also Read - Realme 9 now supports Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta in India

The performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

A full-charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells. The car takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The XUV400 comes with a signature trim accent in satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

  Published Date: January 17, 2023 9:48 AM IST
