Mahindra XUV700 some features removed silently, still waiting period over 22 months

Domestic automaker Mahindra has reportedly removed several features starting from the entry-level MX variant to the top-spec AX7 L. The company has removed the rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver seat, follow-me-home headlamps and rear spoiler from the entry-level MX variants. The Mahindra XUV700 AX3 variants will no longer get rear wiper and defogger, and selective unlock for the doors and boot lid. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

In addition, the company has removed the adaptive cruise control feature from the top-spec AX7 L Manual version. The AX5 and AX7 trims are now devoid of LED sequential turn indicators. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting period worries buyers

Mahindra XUV700 has registered a total of 1.5 lakh bookings since launch. The automaker made the announcement via its official social media channel on Instagram. In the social media post shared on Instagram, MahindraXUV700 account stated, “A milestone that marks our excellence. Here’s to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response.” Also Read - Mahindra’s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch teaser video

Reports have suggested that Mahindra has a total of 1.5 lakh pending deliveries across its SUV line-up. The majority of the bookings come from Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Thar and even XUV300 which consist of over 90 percent of the pending deliveries.

The XUV700 achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s crash tests. The Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages.

Mahindra XUV 700 Engine

There are two engine options – with segment-leading power outputs – to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 700 Safety Modes

Mahindra XUV 700 gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

Mahindra XUV 700 Wheels

The SUV come with new sportier alloy wheels, new flush-fitting door handles and flared haunches. The SUV also come with new wraparound LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate and beefy bumper with silver cladding. While lower variants of the Mahindra XUV700 rides on 17-inch steel or diamond cut alloy wheels, the range-topping AX7 trim gets a size bigger- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV 700 Interiors

Mahindra XUV 700 features Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which comes with voice command. It also comes with a Sony-powered 12-speakers 3D surround sound system. It also comes with 360-degree camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, hill hold/descent function and electronic parking brake and Dynamic Stability Program (DSP) among others.