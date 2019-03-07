comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Make in India: Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan to make high-end Apple devices
News

Make in India: Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan to make high-end Apple devices

News

Wistron will soon build high-end Apple devices like the newest iPhone in India.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 11:01 AM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Wistron, the contract manufacturer for Apple in India, has received approval for a Rs 5,000 crore plan to make high-end Apple devices in the country. The approval from the IT ministry is seen as a big push to government’s Make in India initiative. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer already makes Apple’s cheaper iPhone models like the iPhone SE at an assembly unit in Bengaluru and with the nod, it will expand to build newer and expensive models as well.

“We have just approved Wistron’s Rs 5,091-crore application and it is with the Cabinet now… Wistron will make the latest iPhone models,” IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told The Economic Times in an interview. He also confirmed that Foxconn, another contract manufacturer submitted an application for a Rs 2,500-crore project on December 31. The government says it is not perturbed by the additional incentives offered by China, which aims to be the leader in electronics manufacturing but Prasad points out that India has significant advantages in comparison.

“Openness of India’s democratic polity, where creativity is recognised and respected, adds its own incentive. We gave little incentive and you saw how many people came,” he told the newspaper.

Apple’s future products will ‘blow you away,’ says Tim Cook

Also Read

Apple’s future products will ‘blow you away,’ says Tim Cook

Prasad says India as an electronics manufacturing hub holds an advantage in three areas – a burgeoning workforce, English fluency, skilled workers in plenty. The fact that India remains the fastest growing smartphone market in the world makes the country lucrative to both smartphone makers and contract manufacturers. He also adds that government’s recent announcement around software products policy will lead to creation of world-class companies born in the country.

The minister also announced that the “government will lend full support to software product makers, including protection of intellectual property rights (IPR)”. “India is known for its software services—we want it to become a big hub for products,” he said. “The policy aims to create Indian Googles and Facebooks.”

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands On

He also revealed that the government will source software products from these Indian companies and has even set up a fund worth Rs 5,000 crore to support development. Alongside the plans for local manufacturing and software products policy, Prasad also expects platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to abide by the Election Commission’s diktat on campaigning being halted 48 hours before the polling starts.

“I would expect social media platforms to give due consideration and respect to the wish and the mandate of the Election Commission,” he said. “There will have to be technological solutions to address these concerns over fairness of election campaign and the onus is on the social media platforms… As these social media platforms respect the (legislative) institutions of America, Indian parliamentary institutions are also to be respected.”

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
News
Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature

News

Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount

Deals

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

News

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban

Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan

News

Wistron gets IT ministry nod for Rs 5,000 crore plan
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

News

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts
Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

News

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw
Apple’s future products will ‘blow you away,’ says Tim Cook

News

Apple’s future products will ‘blow you away,’ says Tim Cook
Apple AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging expected; could fully top up in 15 minutes

News

Apple AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging expected; could fully top up in 15 minutes

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

आपके बच्चों को अंग्रेजी और हिंदी सीखने में मदद करेगा गूगल का यह ऐप

लॉन्च से पहली लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की 360 डिग्री वीडियो, सामने आई फोन के डिजाइन की ये खूबियां

Flipkart Women's Days Sale शुरू हुई, 6 हजार रुपये के डिस्काउंट में मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी का गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 855 के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
News
Huawei sues US government over equipment, services ban
Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature

News

Gmail for Android gets Smart Compose feature
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second sale on March 13
Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

News

Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device
Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far

News

Everything we know about the OnePlus 7 so far