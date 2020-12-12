comscore A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers
  • Home
  • News
  • A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers, warns Microsoft
News

A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers, warns Microsoft

News

In the latest blog post, Microsoft has revealed details of a nasty malware that is attacking Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Yandex browsers.

Google Chrome

In the latest blog post, Microsoft has revealed details of a nasty malware that is attacking Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Yandex browsers. The tech giant has revealed that the malware is said to be designed to inject ads into search results and also add malicious browser extensions. Adrozek is said to have been there since May and the attacks were at peaked in August. Microsoft stated that the malware affected over 30,000 devices every day. Also Read - Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

According to the report, it targets to move users to affiliated pages by serving malware-inserted ads on search results. The malware first adds malicious browser extensions and changes browser settings to insert ads into webpages. It then modifies DLL per target browser to turn off security controls. Also Read - Microsoft stops Windows 10 Team update for Surface Hub 2S after complaints

In the post, the Microsoft 365 Defender Research team stated that the campaign used a piece of malware that affected multiple browsers. The report further noted that the malware exfiltrates website credentials that could bring additional risks to users. Also Read - Google Chrome OS 87 rollout begins, here are all the features it offers

The malware gets installed on devices “though drive-by download” in which the installer file names have a standard format of setup_.exe. When run, the installer drops an .exe file with a random file name in the temporary folder, which then drops the main payload in the Program Files folder.

The tech giant stated that the malware is installed similar to any other program and can be accessed through the Apps & features settings. However, once installed, it makes changes to browser extensions.

“Despite targeting different extensions on each browser, the malware adds the same malicious scripts to these extensions,” the post noted. The malicious scripts help attackers form a connection with their server and get all scripts that allow injecting advertisements into search results.

“In the past, browser modifiers calculated the hashes like browsers do and update the Secure Preferences accordingly. Adrozek goes one step further and patches the function that launches the integrity check,” the blog post added. The report also stated that it prevents browsers from being updated with the latest versions by adding a policy to turn off updates. It also changes system settings to have additional control of the compromised device.

As per Microsoft, users should install an antivirus solution on their devices that has a built-in endpoint protection solution.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 12, 2020 7:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch
News
Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch
Samsung to shift mobile display factory to Noida from China

News

Samsung to shift mobile display factory to Noida from China

Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17

News

Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17

Oppo Reno 5 5G series launched: Specs, price and more details

News

Oppo Reno 5 5G series launched: Specs, price and more details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Samsung to shift mobile display factory to Noida from China

Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

News

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021
Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Reviews

Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience
Windows 10 Team updates paused for Microsoft Surface Hub 2s users

News

Windows 10 Team updates paused for Microsoft Surface Hub 2s users
Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

News

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins
PS5 player forced to sell the console for a very sad reason

Gaming

PS5 player forced to sell the console for a very sad reason

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia PureBook X14 लैपटॉप लॉन्च से पहले Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर के साथ Flipkart पर टीज, जानें फीचर्स

Vi (Vodafone Idea) ने Rs 948 पोस्टपेड फैमिली प्लान ‘अनलिमिटिड डाटा’, ‘वॉयस कॉलिंग’ के साथ किया लॉन्च

Reno 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, Oppo एक्जीक्यूटिव ने किया टीज

Xiaomi के चुनिंदा स्मार्टफोन को ही मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेेट, लिस्ट से गायब हैं कई नाम

Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers
News
A nasty malware is affecting Google Chrome, other browsers
Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch
Samsung to shift mobile display factory to Noida from China

News

Samsung to shift mobile display factory to Noida from China
Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak
Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17

News

Realme X7 Pro global launch set for December 17

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers