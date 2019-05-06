comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Man accidentally swallows AirPod while sleeping, but still magically worked in his stomach
News

Man accidentally swallows AirPod while sleeping, but still magically worked in his stomach

News

An x-ray confirmed that the AirPod was still in man's stomach and was passing through his digestive system. He was told that surgery would be an alternative plan, if the situation doesn't get resolve naturally.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 4:37 PM IST
apple-airpods

Image Credit: Apple

In an unusual event last week, a man accidentally swallowed Apple’s wireless AirPods while sleeping and those still worked in his stomach. According to The Daily Mail report (via 9to5mac), a Taiwanese man, Ben Hsu, reported that he swallowed his AirPod wireless headphones accidentally while he was asleep and was unable to find one of them when he woke up.

When Ben started to look for the AirPod using an iPhone tracking feature, he discovered the device was still in the room and he could hear its beeping sound. “I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn’t find it – then I realized the sound was coming from my stomach,” Ben Hsu told The Daily Mail.

Reportedly, Ben went to a hospital where an x-ray confirmed that the AirPod was still in his stomach and was passing through his digestive system. He was told that surgery would be an alternative plan, if the situation doesn’t get resolve naturally. Doctors gave him a laxative and told him to inspect his waste for any sign of the device. And thankfully for him, the AirPod was eliminated from his body, and to everyone’s surprise, it was still working with 41 percent battery left.

Image via Mashable

“The battery was still at 41 percent! It was incredible,” Ben said. He called his experience with the Apple product “magical”.

As crazy as it sounds, one can appreciate Apple for the quality of its products. Having said that, the situation could have gone worse, as these come with an inbuilt battery and could have exploded in his stomach. Apple AirPods are not waterproof and the company advises users to keep it away from the liquids.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Doctors explained that “because of the plastic shell around the AirPod, the risk of it causing him harm in a similar way to swallowing a regular lithium-ion battery is much lower.”

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 4:37 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach
News
Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach
Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect

News

Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

News

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Features

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

News

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach
Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report

News

Apple iPhone battery life claims overestimated: Report
Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts
Amazon Summer Sale starts today: Top deals to know

Deals

Amazon Summer Sale starts today: Top deals to know
Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के साथ Bullets Wireless 2 भी होंगे लॉन्च

ताइवान का युवक गलती से निगल गया Apple AirPod, जानें उसके बाद क्या हुआ

Hike ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग के विकास के लिए IIIT-Delhi के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Google Pixel 3a XL की भारतीय कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, 8 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite स्मार्टफोन में होगा Snapdragon 700 सीरीज का चिपसेट

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now
Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

News

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

News

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service
Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

News

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach
Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug

News

Mozilla releasing fix for Firefox extensions bug