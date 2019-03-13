comscore
  Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords
Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

A 21-year-old IT worker reportedly made money by selling stolen subscription details from streaming services.

  Updated: March 13, 2019 2:04 PM IST
An Australian man has been arrested for selling stolen subscription details from services like Netflix and Spotify, from which he made a profit of around 300,000 Australian dollars. “The man was allegedly behind the website WickedGen.com, which boasted to have 120,000 users and sold Netflix, Spotify and Hulu logins stolen from almost one million accounts,” the CNET reported on Wednesday.

Evan Leslie McMahon, a 21-year-old IT worker, reportedly made the money by selling stolen subscription details from streaming services. He was charged with multiple cybercrime offenses and appeared in a court here. The website was shut down later. “The account details were obtained through credential stuffing, which sees a list of previously stolen or leaked usernames, email addresses and corresponding passwords re-used and sold for unauthorized access,” the Australian Federal Police was quoted as saying in a statement.

While account sharing is common (roughly one-third of streaming users say they’d quit a service like Netflix if it tried to stop password sharing), account stealing is a different matter, the report added. Besides, IANS also reported that in a bid to grab a pie of the growing Indian audio streaming industry, Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday announced the launch of its new music streaming app YouTube Music in the country. This is the second big debut of a global music streaming giant in India after Swedish platform Spotify made its way into the country late last month.

  Published Date: March 13, 2019 2:04 PM IST
