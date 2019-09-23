comscore Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his father's life

The Apple Watch fall detection mode detected a hard fall and notified the son about father’s accident and location.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 5:20 PM IST
A man from the city of Spokane in Washington State has credited Apple Watch for saving his father’s life after a biking accident. Gabe Burdett was waiting for his father Bob at their pre-designated location for some mountain biking at the Riverside State Park. It was when he received a text alert from his dad’s Apple Watch, saying it had detected a “hard fall”.The Watch also provided his father’s location. Burdett later received another update from the Watch, saying his father had reached Sacred Heart Medical Center.

“We drove straight there but he was gone when we arrived. I get another update from the Watch saying his location has changed with a map location of SHMC. Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride,” Burdett wrote in a Facebook post.

The Watch notified 911 with the location and within 30 minutes, emergency medical services (EMS) took the injured Bob to the hospital. “If you own an Apple Watch, set up your hard fall detection, it’s not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder,” Burdett further posted.

“Had he fallen somewhere on the High Drive trails or another remote area, the location would have clued EMS in on where to find him. Amazing technology and so glad he had it,” Burdett said. There have been several examples where Apple Watch saved lives.

A US doctor recently saved a person’s life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant.An Apple Watch user in the UK was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 5:20 PM IST

