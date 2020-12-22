Man denies to marry unless he gets Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi offers him for free

Imagine someone is getting married and suddenly he is not ready for the wedding because he wants something so bad that he can compromise on his big day for it. That’s exactly what happened with a Mi Fan who goes by the name Kamal Ahamad. He took to Twitter a few days ago posted that he would get married only if he gets the Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India: Price and launch offers

In the tweet Ahamad noted, “I will not get marry until I get the Mi 10T Pro (sic).” The tweet was retweeted by many and that caught Xiaomi’s attention. And guess what? Xiaomi acknowledged Ahamad’s tweet and gifted him a Mi 10T Pro free of cost. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i to OnePlus 9: 5 upcoming smartphones that have us excited

What happened next?

Ahamad on December 21 tweeted that he has received the Mi 10T Pro from the Xiaomi India team and thanked the company for being so generous. and thanked Xiaomi for it on Twitter. He took to twitter and noted, “Finally received this monster. The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone. Thank you so much @manukumarjain.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch teased for January 5, to feature 108-megapixel main camera

According to a report from India Today Tech, Xiaomi didn’t just give the Mi 10T Pro to Ahamad so he could get married. A spokesperson revealed to the publication that Ahamad “received one (Mi 10T Pro) as a result of him being a Mi fan, who had been participating in many of the company’s engagement-building activities.” The report further noted, “Ahamad got extremely lucky and won himself a coupon for the phone, all while he was busy saving up for the phone. Money that he can probably spend on his wedding now.”

Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, also congratulated Ahamad for the same through a tweet from his official twitter handle on Monday. In the tweet Jain noted, “Haha! I think you are now ready to get married. On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us.”

For the unaware, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T Pro 5G a few months ago in India. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.67-inches fullHD+ IPS LCD screen with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery paired with support for 33W fast charging. Camera is definitely one of the key highlights of the smartphone as it includes a 108-megapixel primary lens coupled with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors.