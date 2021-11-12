An Indian American man, goes by the name Maneesh Sethi, shared a tweet on Twitter handle and it’s going viral on the internet. All thanks to Elon Musk. In the post, Sethi reveals a strange thing that he has done to concentrate at work ever more. Also Read - Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Sethi believes Facebook distracts him and hampers his work. To concentrate on work more than ever before, Sethi has hired a woman to slap him every time he opens Facebook. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is super impressed with this tactic. Also Read - Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

In a blog post, Sethi mentions that back in 2012 he wanted to increase his productivity, so he went to a Craigslist in search of a person who would slap him every time he opens Facebook. “I hired a girl on Craigslist to slap me in the face every time I used Facebook,” he explains in the blogpost. The woman Kara was hired for $8 an hour to slap him everything he was off his work.

Guess what? The result of this was astounding. Sethi claims that his productivity increased to 98 percent.

Thanks to Musk that the incident grabbed attention. The Tesla CEO responded to the post on Twitter with “fire” emoji.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

I’m the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I’ll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

Over the years, users – especially teenagers – have said Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has been a distracting factor for them. There have been instances wherein #DeleteFacebook has trended on the social media. Regardless of this, Facebook is one of the most used social media platforms in the world.