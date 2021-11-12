comscore Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy
  • Home
  • News
  • Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy
News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

This man hired a woman to slap him every time he opens Facebook at work. This increased his productivity and Elon Musk really likes that.

Elon Musk

An Indian American man, goes by the name Maneesh Sethi, shared a tweet on Twitter handle and it’s going viral on the internet. All thanks to Elon Musk. In the post, Sethi reveals a strange thing that he has done to concentrate at work ever more. Also Read - Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Sethi believes Facebook distracts him and hampers his work. To concentrate on work more than ever before, Sethi has hired a woman to slap him every time he opens Facebook. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is super impressed with this tactic. Also Read - Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

In a blog post, Sethi mentions that back in 2012 he wanted to increase his productivity, so he went to a Craigslist in search of a person who would slap him every time he opens Facebook. “I hired a girl on Craigslist to slap me in the face every time I used Facebook,” he explains in the blogpost. The woman Kara was hired for $8 an hour to slap him everything he was off his work.

Guess what? The result of this was astounding. Sethi claims that his productivity increased to 98 percent.

Thanks to Musk that the incident grabbed attention. The Tesla CEO responded to the post on Twitter with “fire” emoji.

Over the years, users – especially teenagers – have said Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has been a distracting factor for them. There have been instances wherein #DeleteFacebook has trended on the social media. Regardless of this, Facebook is one of the most used social media platforms in the world.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now
Photo Gallery
Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now
Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Electric Vehicle

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

News

Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy
WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Apps

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace

Apps

Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

हिंदी समाचार

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Free Fire Diamonds ऐसे खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगा Otho, जानिए तरीका

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो में आया एक नया फीचर, 30 सेकंड की क्लिप क्रिएट करने का मिलेगा मौका

PUBG New State का जलवा, लॉन्च होते ही Google Play Store पर 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Aadhaar Card Tips: खो गया है आधार कार्ड तो ऑनलाइन ऐसे पता करें आधार नंबर

Latest Videos

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect
Gaming
Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect
Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy
Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Electric Vehicle

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore
Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

News

Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app
WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

Apps

WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers