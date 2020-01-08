A 41-year old man from Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, recently became the latest victim of an e-fraud scam. The victim lost a total of Rs 3.31 lakh from his credit card in the fraud. He faced the attack over a month after opening a link texted to him by a fraudster claiming to be from Vodafone customer care, ToI reports.

The fraudster reportedly called the victim and claimed that he was calling on behalf of Vodafone customer care. The fraudster then lured the victim by offering a new plan. The attacker hacked and gained access to the victim’s mobile data pack. Further, he proceeded to grab the victim’s credit card details.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

“After a complaint was filed with the cyber-crime cell initially, they conducted a preliminary probe and an FIR was registered on Sunday evening,” said Babasaheb Tupe, the senior inspector of Kamothe police station.

According to the FIR, the victim was offered a new plan. After activation of the plan, the fraud customer care representative sent the victim a link on WhatsApp. He also convinced the victim to click on the link and upload ‘signal network app’. Later, the fraudster sent the victim two more messages from a different number. According to him, these were to ‘test’ the settings. Instead the victim found two unauthorized transactions through his credit card, realizing that he had lost a huge sum of money.

e-fraud cases in India

This isn’t the first case wherein people have been duped by fraudsters claiming to be customer care representatives. India has seen numerous such cases. Fraud callers often pretend to help out unassuming victims and trick them into revealing crucial information. Hence, it is important to be aware of and make other around us aware of crucial information that shouldn’t be shared with anyone, let alone strangers on a phone call. Further, clicking on strange unknown links sent by anyone is a strict no-no.

Always remember that actual customer care representatives will probably never call you offering a better deal than the one you’re already paying for. Moreover, even if you do get calls from customer care, they will never ask you to follow links. They will not ask you to reveal sensitive information either.