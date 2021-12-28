comscore Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Safety tips to keep in mind while shopping online
Daniel Carroll was chasing his order, which was delayed by two weeks, and eventually went to the DHL Warehouse in West Yorkshire to collect the parcel. While he received the order but on opening it Carroll was shocked.

iphone-13-pro-Max

This isn’t the first time that something like this has happened. In the recent incident, a man ordered the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max for approx Rs 1 lakh but got Dairy Milk Oreo chocolates and toilet paper delivered instead. That’s just crazy, isn’t it? Also Read - Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

Daniel Carroll was chasing his order, which was delayed by two weeks, and eventually went to the DHL Warehouse in West Yorkshire to collect the parcel. While he received the order but on opening it Carroll was shocked. Instead of iPhone 13 Pro Max, the package included two 120g Dairy Milk Oreo chocolates and some toilet paper. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Soon, Carroll took to Twitter to highlight the incident and posted, “after a long weekend of a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max being stuck in @DHLParcelUK network, failing any delivery attempt Friday-Sun, I finally picked up the parcel yesterday from DHL Leeds to find the package tampered with and the new phone (Christmas present) replaced with this.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

In a follow-up tweet, Carroll highlighted that the phone was ordered on December 2 through Apple’s official website. At the time of placing the order, the earliest delivery date showed as December 17.

Speaking to the Mirror UK, Carroll said: “Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conflicting updates from DHL. At first, it said ‘out for delivery’ then scanned as ‘delayed’, then back to ‘out for delivery between 13:45-14:45’. I stayed in all day and nothing arrived. I went onto the tracking and selected to have the parcel collected from their depot, and it advised it would be available for collection on Saturday. On Monday I did a 24-mile-round-trip to collect the parcel. When I got home I could tell the box had been tampered with as the tape was quite loose, but because I could feel some weight I just opened it. Inside there was cheap industrial toilet roll, which stunk, and two bars of Dairy Milk Oreo in there.”

He further said, “The tracking updates on Friday when the parcel was with a driver weren’t what you would usually see. Then the parcel went from Friday morning to Monday morning without a tracking point. I work for a logistics company and knowing DHL, there’s no reason why the parcel should not be tracked as received back at the depot during that time unless it’s being manually taken out of its usual process. I rang DHL however there is no option to speak to someone, just an automated tracking update. I submitted an inquiry on their contact page on Monday, which has never been responded to. I DM’d them on Tuesday which hasn’t been responded to either. Via LinkedIn, I managed to get the attention of a customer service manager who advised they’re checking CCTV.”

Carroll hasn’t received the iPhone 13 Pro Max yet, but it is said that DHL officials are in touch with him. A DHL spokesperson said commenting on the matter, “we’re investigating the case as a priority and we have been in touch with the sender to ensure a replacement gets to Mr Carroll.”

This was an unfortunate incident, and you can fall prey to such online scams too. So, if you are an avid online shopper, here are a few safety guidelines you must keep in mind.

–Always verify the authenticity of the website you are placing the order from.
–On a third-party e-commerce website, ensure to verify the reseller.
–Always order from a trusted retailer.
–Check customer reviews before placing the order.
-On ordering an expensive item, keep it to cash-on-delivery (COD).

Published Date: December 28, 2021 2:38 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 2:38 PM IST

