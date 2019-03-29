comscore
  Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices
Man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google using fake invoices

The man stole a total of $122 million by sending fake invoices to the companies for items they hadn’t purchased.

  Updated: March 29, 2019 9:09 AM IST
A man from Lithuania managed to deceive big tech players in the world. The man, identified as Evaldas Rimasauskas, tricked Facebook of $99 million and also asked Google to pay $23 million between 2013 and 2015. The man stole a total of $122 million by sending fake invoices to the companies for items they hadn’t purchased, and surprisingly, the tech giants paid up.

The invoices were accompanied by “forged invoices, contracts, and letters that falsely appeared to have been executed and signed by executives and agents of the Victim Companies, and which bore false corporate stamps embossed with the Victim Companies’ names, to be submitted to banks in support of the large volume of funds that were fraudulently transmitted via wire transfer,” Boingboing reports.

Moreover, both the companies didn’t even bother to check the claims and the man reportedly distributed those million dollars across several bank accounts in Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Cyprus and Slovakia. Among the two companies, Google was the first one to discover the scam last week. Furthermore, Rimasauskas has pleaded guilty to US Wire Fraud, Money Laundering and Aggravated Identity Theft charges.

The report revealed that the man will be sentenced on July 29 and will face “up to 30 years of imprisonment for this scam.” He will also relinquish $50 million, but it is unknown when the person will pay the remaining $73 million amount. Meanwhile, commenting on this issue, Google asserted that “We detected this fraud and promptly alerted the authorities. We recouped the funds and we’re pleased this matter is resolved.”

Besides, it was just recently reported that Facebook removed around 2,632 fake Pages, Groups and accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo on its platform. Not only Facebook, Instagram too did the same. “We removed 1,907 Facebook Pages, Groups and accounts for engaging in spam – and a small portion of these engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior – linked to Russia,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, said in a blog post late Tuesday.

  Published Date: March 29, 2019 9:07 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 29, 2019 9:09 AM IST

