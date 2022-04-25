A man who lost his luggage during a wedding trip used AirTags and a PowerPoint presentation to ask the airline for his bags. Elliot Sharod and his wife Helen, were flying to UK from South Africa, where they got married on April 17. The couple bought tickets with stopovers in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt, but then they had to reschedule the flight with a different route due to the pandemic. Also Read - Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

According to CNN, They rescheduled their flight and headed straight to the UK. However, upon reaching the UK, they realised that their luggage has not arrived. The couple were travelling in Are Lingus airline. Also Read - Single flaw made Android devices vulnerable to hacking since 2011: Report

Luckily, Sharod had placed an AirTag inside each bag to locate them easily. Using the Find My App, they discovered that their bags had reached Frankfurt but they were not put on a London-bound plane. Also Read - Apple iPhone feature that blurs nude photos in Messages app goes global: How to use it

Aer Lingus, the airline responsible for the flight, said that the bags would be delivered to Sharod’s home address. However, only two of the three bags were delivered. Sharod reached out to the airline multiple times informing them about the missing bag but received no response from the airline. Soon he posted videos and shared a PowerPoint with screenshots from the Find My app showing location of his bag.

In a short video, Elliot Sharod said that one of his lost bags is at a random location. Sharod noted that his lost bag is at a place which is “neither an Aer Lingus location nor a location of your (Aer Lingus’) courier of choice.” Sharod mentioned that he has informed the airline of concern about the location of his bag, which he can see live with the help of Apple’s AirTag.

Message to @AerLingus – give me my bag back. I’ve told you where it is. It’s now moved a few streets down. You’ve given my back to someone else. This is stolen. I have a police report with @metpoliceuk raised. Your response to this is appalling pic.twitter.com/rGzQuIZSY8 — Avios Adventurer 🇬🇧🇿🇦🇹🇷🇰🇭 (@aviosAdventurer) April 22, 2022

The couple now believe it has been stolen, and have also reported it to the police.

Hi @AerLingus – perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen bag on will help? I’ve told you multiple times where it is and you’re doing nothing about it. This has been a shocking experience with you pic.twitter.com/105BdEM7MU — Avios Adventurer 🇬🇧🇿🇦🇹🇷🇰🇭 (@aviosAdventurer) April 22, 2022

With an aim to curb unwanted tracking, Apple recently announced to make key updates to AirTags that lets users keep track of personal items like their keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more through the Find My app.

The company said it will soon implement a series of updates to both AirTags and the Find My network, initially beginning with new privacy warnings, alerts and documentation.