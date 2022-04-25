comscore Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage: Here's how
  • Home
  • News
  • Man Uses Apple Airtags Powerpoint Presentation To Recover His Lost Luggage
News

Man uses Apple AirTags, PowerPoint presentation to recover his lost luggage

News

A man who lost his luggage during a wedding trip used AirTag and a PowerPoint presentation to ask the airline for his bags.

Apple AirTags

Image: Apple

A man who lost his luggage during a wedding trip used AirTags and a PowerPoint presentation to ask the airline for his bags. Elliot Sharod and his wife Helen, were flying to UK from South Africa, where they got married on April 17. The couple bought tickets with stopovers in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt, but then they had to reschedule the flight with a different route due to the pandemic. Also Read - Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

According to CNN, They rescheduled their flight and headed straight to the UK. However, upon reaching the UK, they realised that their luggage has not arrived. The couple were travelling in Are Lingus airline. Also Read - Single flaw made Android devices vulnerable to hacking since 2011: Report

Luckily, Sharod had placed an AirTag inside each bag to locate them easily. Using the Find My App, they discovered that their bags had reached Frankfurt but they were not put on a London-bound plane. Also Read - Apple iPhone feature that blurs nude photos in Messages app goes global: How to use it

Aer Lingus, the airline responsible for the flight, said that the bags would be delivered to Sharod’s home address. However, only two of the three bags were delivered. Sharod reached out to the airline multiple times informing them about the missing bag but received no response from the airline. Soon he posted videos and shared a PowerPoint with screenshots from the Find My app showing location of his bag.

In a short video, Elliot Sharod said that one of his lost bags is at a random location. Sharod noted that his lost bag is at a place which is “neither an Aer Lingus location nor a location of your (Aer Lingus’) courier of choice.” Sharod mentioned that he has informed the airline of concern about the location of his bag, which he can see live with the help of Apple’s AirTag.

The couple now believe it has been stolen, and have also reported it to the police.

With an aim to curb unwanted tracking, Apple recently announced to make key updates to AirTags that lets users keep track of personal items like their keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more through the Find My app.

The company said it will soon implement a series of updates to both AirTags and the Find My network, initially beginning with new privacy warnings, alerts and documentation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer
News
Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer
Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means

Wearables

Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means

Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

automobile

Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features

Kia EV6 India Launch: View pics, pricing details of upcoming electric car

Photo Gallery

Kia EV6 India Launch: View pics, pricing details of upcoming electric car

Kia EV6 India Launch: View pics, pricing details of upcoming electric car

Photo Gallery

Kia EV6 India Launch: View pics, pricing details of upcoming electric car

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer

Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features

EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Related Topics

Related Stories

Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means

Wearables

Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means
Apple iPhone with Rear Flash Camera (April 2022)

Top Products

Apple iPhone with Rear Flash Camera (April 2022)
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India (April 2022)
List of Smartphones Made in India (April 2022)

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India (April 2022)
Best phone with long battery life in April 2022

Top Products

Best phone with long battery life in April 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Jeep Meridian को इस तारीख से कर सकेंगे प्री-बुक, जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगी SUV

Elon Musk के सामने झुक गया Twitter? डील पर बात करने के लिए हुआ राजी

Nokia G21 भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5,050mAh की दमदार बैटरी

WhatsApp पर कैसे करें 32 लोगों के साथ ग्रुप कॉल? जान लें पूरा प्रोसेस

UPI Down: एक घंटे डाउन रहने के बाद फिर से काम करने लगी यूपीआई सर्विस

Latest Videos

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details

News

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better

Features

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features

News

Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage
News
Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage
Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer

News

Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer
Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

automobile

Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 6 India launch confirmed: Check specifications, expected features
EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

automobile

EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers