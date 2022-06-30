comscore Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover: Here's how
  • Home
  • News
  • Man Uses Apple Airtags To Recover Stolen Range Rover
News

Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover

News

An Ontario man last week tracked down his stolen Range Rover with the help of Apple AirTags.

Apple AirTags

Man uses Apple AirTags to Recover stolen Range Rover

An Ontario man last week tracked down his stolen Range Rover with the help of Apple AirTags. According to a report, the owner of the SUV attached three AirTag trackers that helped him locate the vehicle, which was then recovered by police. Also Read - 'As it Was' by Harry Styles was one of the biggest tracks on Apple Music this year

As per the report, after having his first Range Rover stolen a month ago, he purchased an identical unit to replace the lost vehicle. Also Read - Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

The first unit was never found, as the thief threw the owner’s wallet and family members’ phone out of the Rover before driving off with it in an apparent attempt to prevent tracking. Also Read - Captain America Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s with a touching tribute

“The thieves were able to disable the tracker in my car, put there by the manufacturer,” according to the man, who for safety concerns has been identified only by his first name, Lorne.

These thieves were also able to steal the car despite him having placed his keys into a faraday box, which prevents criminals remotely copying a key fob and mimicking its signal to unlock the car. Consequently, Lorne decided to place three AirTags in this second vehicle. He placed one in the glovebox, one inside the spare tire, and a third under the back seat.

On June 22, this SUV was parked away from the garageand at the very next day, Lorne was woken up by the news that his car was stolen. He was however able to use the Find My app to follow the car to a metal recycling plant in the nearby Scarborough district. Lorne was unable to contact law enforcement after arriving at the plant, which led him to drive to the police station instead.

AirTag that let users keep track of personal items like keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more through the Find My app. It sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The whole process is anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 11:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 2.0 update brings bugs alongside new features
automobile
Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 2.0 update brings bugs alongside new features
Gmail gets a 'storage used' indicator to keep a track of storage space

Apps

Gmail gets a 'storage used' indicator to keep a track of storage space

Microsoft Edge s Collections gets a Pinterest-like update

Apps

Microsoft Edge s Collections gets a Pinterest-like update

Best New Games on PlayStation Plus in July

Photo Gallery

Best New Games on PlayStation Plus in July

Brezza 2022 launch: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

automobile

Brezza 2022 launch: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover: Here's how

Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 2.0 update brings bugs alongside new features

Microsoft Edge s Collections gets a Pinterest-like update

Brezza 2022 launch: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

Google s Switch to Android app on iOS now supports all Android 12 devices

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999