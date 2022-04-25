comscore PM Modi calls for a ‘cashless day out’ at 88th Mann Ki Baat
  • Home
  • News
  • Mann Ki Baat Pm Modi Urges People To Go For A Cashless Day Out
News

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to go for a ‘Cashless Day Out’

News

India is being transformed and one such transformation is seen in the manner in which our fellow citizens are embracing digital payments.

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Speaking at his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the citizens to go for a ‘cashless day out’ wherein they opt for digital payments instead of cash-based transactions. In his address, he cited two examples, one pertained to two Delhi girls – Sagarika and Preksha – who experimented with the ‘Cashless Day Out’ for a day. “Because of the UPI QR code, they did not have to withdraw cash. Even at most of the street food and roadside vendors, they got the facility of online transactions,” Modi said. Also Read - Travelling to UAE? Now you can pay for your purchases using BHIM UPI

For the second example, the Prime Minister talked about Anandita Tripathi of Ghaziabad, who travelled to the North East with her husband and used digital payments even in remote areas of the region. “Looking at the experiences of Sagarika, Preksha and Anandita. I would also urge you to try the experiment of Cashless Day Out,” PM Modi said at the 88th iteration of his monthly radio program. Also Read - UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

In addition to opting for a cashless day out, Modi also talked about the strides that India was making in terms of adopting digital transactions. He said that during the past couple of years, BHIM UPI had gained immense popularity and that it was being used at even small street shops. “In the last few years, BHIM UPI has rapidly become a part of our economy and habits. Now, even in small towns and most villages, people do transactions through UPI,” he said. Also Read - UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

“A culture of digital economy is also evolving in the country. In small street shops, digital payment has made it easy to serve more customers. Now they don’t even have the problem of loose change,” he added.

Speaking at the program, Modi also highlighted the fact that transactions worth about Rs 20,000 crore take place in India every day”.

“Last March, UPI transactions reached around Rs 10 lakh crore. Due to this, convenience is also increasing across the country and an atmosphere of honesty is being created. Now several fin-tech start-ups are also coming up,” Modi said.

“Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country. In March, UPI transactions even reached Rs 10-lakh crore,” the Prime Minister added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store
Apps
Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store
PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat

News

PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat

How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

How To

How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status

Apps

Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status

Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means

Wearables

Next Apple Watch might come with satellite connectivity: What it means

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store

PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat

Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Related Topics

Related Stories

PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat

News

PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat
Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI

News

Now you can shop in the UAE using BHIM UPI
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

How To

UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful
UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

News

UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

हिंदी समाचार

क्या आपके व्हाट्सऐप पर भी आ रहा यह मैसेज? हो सकते हैं 'कंगाल'

OMG! 70 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदी कार की नंबर प्लेट, जानिए कहां हुआ यह कारनामा

Instagram पर अब Reels बनाना होगा और आसान, जल्द जुड़ेगा नया फीचर

Jeep Meridian को इस तारीख से कर सकेंगे प्री-बुक, जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगी SUV

Elon Musk के सामने झुक गया Twitter? डील पर बात करने के लिए हुआ राजी

Latest Videos

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details

News

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better

Features

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features

News

Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store
Apps
Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store
PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat

News

PM Modi calls for a cashless day out at 88th Mann Ki Baat
Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status

Apps

Twitter s new feature likely to allow users to set status
Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

News

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage
Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer

News

Twitter is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk s $43 billion offer

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers