comscore Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week
  • Home
  • News
  • Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week
News

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

News

Mantis is expected to compete with Revolt Motors in the electric two-wheeler segment. It will debut at India Bike Week in December.

  • Updated: November 15, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Mantis Electric Motorcycle

Photo: NDTV

Mantis Electric Motorcycle, the first electric vehicle from Orxa Energies, is set to be unveiled at the India Bike Week. Being held from December 5 to December 7, the India Bike Week is expected to see the launch of a number of electric motorcycles. For Bengaluru-based Orxa Energies, the Mantis will be its first product. It is said to come with a claimed range of 200km and a top speed of over 140kmph. The electric sports bike is expected to take on the likes of Revolt Motors’ new electric bikes in the country.

Like other electric bikes, Mantis will also feature a fully digital dashboard and a dedicated mobile app. The app can be used for ride analytics, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Orxa Energies, according to NDTV, will begin commercial sales of the Mantis by the middle of 2020. An advanced prototype of the electric motorcycle was reportedly previewed by the company at the Aruani Grid on the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 10. The company has not revealed the specifications of the Mantis electric bike.

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

Also Read

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

Orxa Energies has also not shown photos of the finished bike just yet. Even at the performance, the company kept the complete look incomplete. Orxa Energies was founded in 2015 and it is funded by founders Prajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi. Sabnis is a Ph.D in Material Mechanics from Mines ParisTech, Paris, France. He also has an MS in Computational Mechanics from the University of Stuttgart, Germany. He has over seven years of experience in simulations, R&D, computational mechanics and the aerospace industry.

Watch: Top Fitness Trackers

Sabnis looks after overall strategy, developmental work and partnerships. Ranjita Ravi, an MBA from ESSEC Business School, Paris, looks after investor relations and business development. Electric vehicles are getting a lot of interest among Indian consumers. In the two-wheeler segment, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has become a popular brand selling two-wheelers commercially. There is also Revolt Motors, founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax. We will likely see more offerings in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segment soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 3:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 15, 2019 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India
Vivo Y19 launched in India: Price, features, specs

News

Vivo Y19 launched in India: Price, features, specs

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

News

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T get new OxygenOS update

News

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T get new OxygenOS update

Everyone can be a beta tester with the new PUBG Labs feature

Gaming

Everyone can be a beta tester with the new PUBG Labs feature

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India

Vivo Y19 launched in India: Price, features, specs

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

News

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week
Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs

News

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India

News

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India
Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

News

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16
Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

News

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram Reels: TikTok को टक्कर देने के लिए कंपनी ने शुरू की नई सर्विस

गूगल ने Wear OS के लिए Google Play Store को किया रिडिजाइन

Huami Amazfit वियरेबल्स अब ऑफलाइन मार्केट में बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Disney+ सर्विस के लॉन्च के पहले दिन 1 करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर्स ने किया रजिस्ट्रेशन

रिफंड मांगना पड़ा महंगा, अपनी इस बेवकूफी से गवाएं 4 लाख रुपये

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

News

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India
Vivo Y19 launched in India: Price, features, specs

News

Vivo Y19 launched in India: Price, features, specs
Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

News

Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week