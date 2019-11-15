Mantis Electric Motorcycle with 200km range to debut at India Bike Week

Mantis Electric Motorcycle, the first electric vehicle from Orxa Energies, is set to be unveiled at the India Bike Week. Being held from December 5 to December 7, the India Bike Week is expected to see the launch of a number of electric motorcycles. For Bengaluru-based Orxa Energies, the Mantis will be its first product. It is said to come with a claimed range of 200km and a top speed of over 140kmph. The electric sports bike is expected to take on the likes of Revolt Motors’ new electric bikes in the country.

Like other electric bikes, Mantis will also feature a fully digital dashboard and a dedicated mobile app. The app can be used for ride analytics, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Orxa Energies, according to NDTV, will begin commercial sales of the Mantis by the middle of 2020. An advanced prototype of the electric motorcycle was reportedly previewed by the company at the Aruani Grid on the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 10. The company has not revealed the specifications of the Mantis electric bike.

Orxa Energies has also not shown photos of the finished bike just yet. Even at the performance, the company kept the complete look incomplete. Orxa Energies was founded in 2015 and it is funded by founders Prajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi. Sabnis is a Ph.D in Material Mechanics from Mines ParisTech, Paris, France. He also has an MS in Computational Mechanics from the University of Stuttgart, Germany. He has over seven years of experience in simulations, R&D, computational mechanics and the aerospace industry.

Sabnis looks after overall strategy, developmental work and partnerships. Ranjita Ravi, an MBA from ESSEC Business School, Paris, looks after investor relations and business development. Electric vehicles are getting a lot of interest among Indian consumers. In the two-wheeler segment, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has become a popular brand selling two-wheelers commercially. There is also Revolt Motors, founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax. We will likely see more offerings in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segment soon.