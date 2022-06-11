Mapmyindia And Isro Partner Up To Provide Details 3d Maps Of India

MapmyIndia, an India-based navigation service announced on Friday that it will be partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in order to enhance the mapping quality, especially 3D maps. The company is aiming to enhance 3D mapping as they plan to enter the metaverse. Also Read - Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

The MapmyIndia Executive Director and CEO Rohan Verma claims that the partnership with ISRO will introduce benefits such as geospatial mapping, satellite data, earth observation, analytics and consumer-centric location-based services altogether. Furthermore, the partnership with ISRO will make the entire process an indigenous Public-Private Partnership. Also Read - All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

Verma explained how the data from ISRO will be put to use in order to provide a much more accurate and real-time detail about a specific location. He provided an instance of how some snow-clad routes keep altering due to the weather and how ISRO data will help determine the expanse of the snow cover. The company claims this to be RealView. Also Read - From Gaganyaan to Venus, here are ISRO's space missions for the year 2022

Verma claimed that, “Using the Mappls portal or Mappls app of MapmyIndia, a common commuter can see the route and navigation from Leh to Manali as an example, and also see in real time, whether there’s snow cover and where all the snow cover is, which is coming from earth observation data from ISRO.”

Additionally, Verma explained how the users will be able to use this feature to see vegetation maps or heat maps, air quality maps, and other information on exact locations that are searched by people or on routes of their interest, through the collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“Finally, this RealView that we are bringing to market which is from the skies or space using satellite imagery from ISRO, from the drones and the road-based vehicles that MapmyIndia is flying and driving to create fully three-dimensional high definition and 360-degree data will create innumerable applications and benefits for citizens,” Verma said.

With inputs from PTI