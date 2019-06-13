Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not knowingly violate an agreement with the regulator supervising the company’s management of users’ personal data. The company said this on Wednesday as it addressed an issue that has been under federal investigation for the past year.

Furthermore, Facebook was required to provide the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with emails from 2012. The emails suggest that Zuckerberg was personally aware, but neglected to address the fact that external apps had access to personal data without users’ knowledge, WSJ reported. The report also asserted that it did not have access to the documents. But, that anonymous sources had described their contents.

“We have fully cooperated with the FTC’s investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files,” said a Facebook spokesperson. “At no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company’s obligations under the FTC consent order nor do any emails exist that indicate they did.”

The FTC reopened investigations into whether Facebook violated a 2011 settlement on protecting user data. Last year, it was revealed that the personal data of millions of users were hijacked. It was discovered the data was hijacked by Cambridge Analytica as it worked on Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign.

The 2011 court-approved agreement required Facebook to notify users when it shares data with third parties. Additionally, the company was also required to bar the social network from deceptive practices. The investigation could result in a record fine running into billions of dollars. Notably, despite the controversies, around 2.7 billion people use at least one of the “family” of the company’s apps. This includes the core Facebook network, Instagram, and WhatsApp and Messenger.

Besides, Facebook will reportedly start paying Android users in the US and India. The core purpose behind this is that they want to monitor a user’s usage pattern. The company has also launched an app called “Study” for the same purpose. One can find it on Google’s PlayStore and download it. Do note that this only for Android users aged 18 and above. Furthermore, the company has already confirmed that it will not see the passwords, personal messages and websites the users visit.

With Inputs from IANS