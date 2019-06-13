comscore Mark Zuckerberg did not ignore personal data issue: Facebook | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mark Zuckerberg did not ignore users' personal data issues: Facebook
News

Mark Zuckerberg did not ignore users' personal data issues: Facebook

News

Facebook says that Mark Zuckerberg did not knowingly violate an agreement with the regulator supervising the company's management of users' personal data.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not knowingly violate an agreement with the regulator supervising the company’s management of users’ personal data. The company said this on Wednesday as it addressed an issue that has been under federal investigation for the past year.

Furthermore, Facebook was required to provide the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with emails from 2012. The emails suggest that Zuckerberg was personally aware, but neglected to address the fact that external apps had access to personal data without users’ knowledge, WSJ reported. The report also asserted that it did not have access to the documents. But, that anonymous sources had described their contents.

Facebook Portal to get new versions later this year, confirms VP Bosworth

Also Read

Facebook Portal to get new versions later this year, confirms VP Bosworth

“We have fully cooperated with the FTC’s investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files,” said a Facebook spokesperson. “At no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company’s obligations under the FTC consent order nor do any emails exist that indicate they did.”

The FTC reopened investigations into whether Facebook violated a 2011 settlement on protecting user data. Last year, it was revealed that the personal data of millions of users were hijacked. It was discovered the data was hijacked by Cambridge Analytica as it worked on Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign.

Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug

Also Read

Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug

The 2011 court-approved agreement required Facebook to notify users when it shares data with third parties. Additionally, the company was also required to bar the social network from deceptive practices. The investigation could result in a record fine running into billions of dollars. Notably, despite the controversies, around 2.7 billion people use at least one of the “family” of the company’s apps. This includes the core Facebook network, Instagram, and WhatsApp and Messenger.

Besides, Facebook will reportedly start paying Android users in the US and India. The core purpose behind this is that they want to monitor a user’s usage pattern. The company has also launched an app called “Study” for the same purpose. One can find it on Google’s PlayStore and download it. Do note that this only for Android users aged 18 and above. Furthermore, the company has already confirmed that it will not see the passwords, personal messages and websites the users visit.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
News
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

News

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

News

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

Gaming

Stranger Things is getting Pokemon Go-style game

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

News

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues
WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report

News

WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report
Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug

News

Facebook awards 22-year old Manipuri youth Rs 3.4 lakh for spotting WhatsApp bug
Facebook Portal to get new versions later this year

News

Facebook Portal to get new versions later this year
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action की फुल स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, One Vision की तरह होगा punch-hole display

Uber Volvo Self-driving Car : बिना ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी Uber की गाड़ियां, Volvo के साथ मिलकर पेश की सेल्फ-ड्राइविंग कार

India vs New zealand Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी New zealand, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo Y93 की कीमत एक बार फिर 1,000 रुपये हुई कम, अब 10,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

News

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists
News
India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP
Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

News

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked
Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues

News

Mark Zuckerberg didn't ignore data issues