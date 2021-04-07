The recent Facebook data leaks amassed controversy for the social network platform where the personal data of 533 million Facebook users was dumped on the internet for the world to see. Not even company CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s data was spared and as per a recent revelation by a cybersecurity expert, Zuckerberg uses WhatsApp’s rival Signal to communicate with his peers. Also Read - How to delete Facebook account permanently

Reports suggest that the leaked data includes Zukerberg’s phone number, Facebook user ID, personal details like location, marriage details and birth date. What is shocking for many is that Zuckerberg doesn’t use his own company messaging platform rather uses a rival end-to-end encrypted app. Also Read - Here's how you can now control who comments on your Facebook posts

“Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook,” Dave Walker, a security expert wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Facebook data breach: How to know if you got affected too?

“This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak,” Walker posted along with a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s leaked phone number which mentioned, “Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal.”

Even Signal’s official Twitter handle trolled Mark Zuckerberg after this information came to light.

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example:https://t.co/Mt5YksaAxL — Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

Facebook users at risk

Of the 53.3 crore Facebook users whose personal data was leaked online, 61 lakh were Indians. Though Facebook has claimed that the data in question is “old data”, this still makes a lot of its users vulnerable to cybercrimes.

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked,” tweeted Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock.

The WhatsApp rival

Signal was launched back in 2014 as a rival to popular messaging app WhatsApp and brings to its users similar features to the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Signal was also at a time the number 1 free app on the Google Play Store after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy which did not go down well with its users. Its controversial new terms of service will come into effect from May 2021. Signal is gaining immense popularity owing to its simplicity and focus on privacy.