Flipkart launched a new streaming stick under its private brand ‘MarQ by Flipkart.’ With the streaming stick, the e-commerce giant is foraying into a segment that is rapidly gaining traction with Indian consumers. Called MarQ TurboStream, it will be available via Flipkart for Rs 3,499.

“With the Android operating system being so popular in the country, the user interface of our streaming device will be familiar. It will help customers adapt to the new technology quickly,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart, said in a statement.

“Through this latest offering, we are once again bringing to the Indian market a product of unmatched quality, crafted to meet the needs of our consumers,” he added. Users will be able to buy the steaming dongle at no cost EMI starting at Rs 292 a month. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get 5 percent extra off.

MarQ TurboStream specifications and features

The ‘MarQ TurboStream’ device runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS. It comes with Dolby Digital Audio and a voice-controlled remote with support for Google Assistant. With built-in Chromecast, it allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV and supports all apps available on the Google Play Store.

The streaming device supports content at Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 (60 frames per second). Under the hood, is a qaud-core SoC paired with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB ROM. There is support for Wi-Fi, both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth.

Having support for Play Store also enables you to download games and apps. Talking about app support, you have popular apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Hungama Play, Voot, Alt Balaji, Spotify, YouTube, Eros Now, and ZEE5 among others.

With inputs from IANS.