comscore Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant
  • Home
  • News
  • Marshall debuts Major III Voice with 60 hour battery and built-in Google Assistant: Price, Features
News

Marshall debuts Major III Voice with 60 hour battery and built-in Google Assistant: Price, Features

News

Marshall Major III Voice has a huge battery but it does not offer noise cancelling seen on other Bluetooth headphones.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 5:15 PM IST
Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones

Marshall has launched Major III Voice headphones as an updated to Major III headphones. The new headphones bring extra 30 hours of battery life compared to Major III from last year and features built-in Google Assistant as well. If you are keeping count, Marshall claims a battery life of 60 hours with the new Major III Voice. The battery life alone will make it one of the top picks in the best wireless headphones category.

None of its competitors, be it Sony or Bose or Bowers & Wilkins, offer such a long battery life. While its battery life is huge, it does not have wireless noise cancellation. This can be considered as one of the downsides of Marshall’s latest wireless headphone. Since it comes with Google Assistant built-in, you can get a lot done from the voice assistant. You can request songs and artists and even control the volume and music playback.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

Also Read

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched: Price in India, features, availability

While there is Google Assistant, Marshall has not ditched its much loved multi-direction control knob that has now become a signature feature on company’s premium headphones. The Major III Voice is available for pre-order now and will go on sale starting October 16. It will be available for $169 in the US, €169 in Europe, or £149.99 in the UK. There is no word on its India pricing just yet but expect it to become available via Amazon India soon.

Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35ii: The two best active noise-cancellation headphones go head-to-head

Also Read

Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35ii: The two best active noise-cancellation headphones go head-to-head

While the Major III came in Black, White and Brown, the Major III Voice is available only in Black color. Apart from the battery life and built-in Google Assistant, the headphone comes with a collapsible design offering ergonomic fit even when you are not wearing them. There is also phone functionality where you can answer, reject or end a call with the control knob. Sadly, the Major III Voice still uses microUSB port for charging. It has 40mm drivers with frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz and driver impedance of 32 Ohms.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

Call of Duty: Mobile already has 20 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile already has 20 million downloads

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant
NASA orbiter records brightest hit on Moon

News

NASA orbiter records brightest hit on Moon

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup क्राउडफंडिंग में उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

BSNL प्रीपेड प्लान में अब मिलेगा 1.5GB एक्स्ट्रा डेली डाटा

Tata Sky यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 206 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए नए स्मार्ट पैक्स

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7S और RedmiNote7 Pro को धमाकेदार कीमत के साथ किया पेश

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 10 अक्टूबर से सेल पर आएगा, HDFC बैंक के ऑफर पेज पर हुआ लिस्ट

News

Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant
News
Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant
Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook: We always try to keep our prices as low as possible
Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

News

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here