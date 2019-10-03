Marshall Major III Voice debuts with 60 hour battery and Google Assistant

Marshall has launched Major III Voice headphones as an updated to Major III headphones. The new headphones bring extra 30 hours of battery life compared to Major III from last year and features built-in Google Assistant as well. If you are keeping count, Marshall claims a battery life of 60 hours with the new Major III Voice. The battery life alone will make it one of the top picks in the best wireless headphones category.

None of its competitors, be it Sony or Bose or Bowers & Wilkins, offer such a long battery life. While its battery life is huge, it does not have wireless noise cancellation. This can be considered as one of the downsides of Marshall’s latest wireless headphone. Since it comes with Google Assistant built-in, you can get a lot done from the voice assistant. You can request songs and artists and even control the volume and music playback.

While there is Google Assistant, Marshall has not ditched its much loved multi-direction control knob that has now become a signature feature on company’s premium headphones. The Major III Voice is available for pre-order now and will go on sale starting October 16. It will be available for $169 in the US, €169 in Europe, or £149.99 in the UK. There is no word on its India pricing just yet but expect it to become available via Amazon India soon.

While the Major III came in Black, White and Brown, the Major III Voice is available only in Black color. Apart from the battery life and built-in Google Assistant, the headphone comes with a collapsible design offering ergonomic fit even when you are not wearing them. There is also phone functionality where you can answer, reject or end a call with the control knob. Sadly, the Major III Voice still uses microUSB port for charging. It has 40mm drivers with frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz and driver impedance of 32 Ohms.