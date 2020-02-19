comscore Marshall Monitor II now features active noise cancellation | BGR India
Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation and USB Type-C port

The Marshall Monitor II headphones also come with built-in Google Assistant support. The digital assistant can quickly answer your questions or read your notifications to you.

  Published: February 19, 2020 12:03 PM IST
British musical instrument maker Marshall has just released its updated over-the-ear headphones in the market. The new headphones, Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones come with some key improvements over their predecessors. As evident in the name, the new headphones come with active noise cancellation. This makes Monitor II the first over-the-ear headphones from Marshall. The company has added a dedicated ANC button on the headphones. Users can use this button to swiftly switch between active noise canceling mode, “monitoring mode”, or regular mode. In addition, this version also comes with a built-in USB Type-C port for charging. This move to Type-C is the second significant upgrade that Marshall has added to the Monitor II.

Marshall Monitor II headphone features, and pricing

Taking a look at other features, the Marshall Monitor II headphones also come with built-in Google Assistant. The digital assistant can quickly answer your questions or read your notifications to you. It also comes with a multi-directional control knob to control music playback and smartphone features. Other controls include the M-button that works as a toggle between multiple equalizers presets and Google Assistant activation. The company claims that the headphones will last for about 30 hours on a single charge along with active noise-canceling. However, users can extend this to 45 hours by turning off the active noise-canceling feature.

Marshall also clarified that the Monitor II ANC features fast charge technology. In case the user forgot to charge, they can get the five-hour battery back on a 15-minute charge. A full charge will take two hours as per the official listing. The headphones come with a 20Hz to 20 kHz frequency response 32-ohm impedance on the Dynamic 40mm drivers. It will come both with 3.5mm as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Moving to the pricing, the company will sell the headphone for $319 in the United States. Interested buyers can get their hands on the headphones from March 17. Buyers can also head to the Marshall website to pre-order the Monitor II ANC. The device will also come with a travel kit. The company did not share any pricing or availability details about the Indian market.

  Published Date: February 19, 2020 12:03 PM IST

