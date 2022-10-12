Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

For the month of October, the largest carmaker in the country – Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 48,000 discounts on its Nexa range of models for October 2022. The models available with benefits include the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, gets benefits of up to Rs 40,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. Powering the Ciaz in its BS6 avatar is the 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine – which comes with Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid tech – that also does duty on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the XL6. This Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 48,000 on the Ignis. One would enjoy a cash benefit of Rs 28,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. Under the hood lies a BS6-compliant version of the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-12 petrol engine that produces 83hp and 113Nm of torque (same as the BS4 model). Gearbox options include both, 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT automatic units. In BS6 form, both engine-gearbox combinations have the same fuel efficiency as their respective BS4 couterparts, at 20.89kpl. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Tour-S) recalled in India due to faulty airbag: Check if your car is affected

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering a minimal discount of Rs 5,000 on Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Powering the refreshed Baleno is a solitary 90hp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox (replacing the older model’s CVT unit).

In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,48,380 passenger vehicles (PVs) over the tally of 63,111 units it sold during the same period in the previous year. Maruti Suzuki sold 8,52,694 vehicles in the domestic market between April 2022 and September 2022, up 35.73 percent from the 6,28,228 units sold during the same time period in the previous year.

When compared to the 1,04,927 units sold during the same time period a year prior, the company’s exports increased by 26.40% in the same month to 1,32,632 units. Maruti Suzuki had an increase of 34.39 percent overall (Domestic + OEM + Exports), selling 9,85,326 units as opposed to 7,33,155 units sold during the same time last year.