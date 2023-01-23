Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its highly successful premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles.

Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well."

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Price:

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine:

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Safety Features:

-6 airbags (Front, Side & curtain)

-Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) and

-Front and Rear Disc Brakes are standard across all variants along with ABS + EBD

-Hill Descent Control

-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and an optimum drive experience

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Features:

The new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is paired with features such as a panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more, to make it the most compelling buy in the mid-size SUV segment.