comscore Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Export Begins First Shipment Goes To Latin America
News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

News

The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its highly successful premium SUV.
  • In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles.
  • The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh.
MARUTI GRAND VITARA (8)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its highly successful premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter. Also Read - WD Black SN850X SSD Review: Fast, fancy, and pricey

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles.
Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.” Also Read - Twitter will soon offer an ad-free subscription plan

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Price:

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine:

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Safety Features:

-6 airbags (Front, Side & curtain)
-Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) and
-Front and Rear Disc Brakes are standard across all variants along with ABS + EBD
-Hill Descent Control
-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and an optimum drive experience

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Features:

The new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is paired with features such as a panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more, to make it the most compelling buy in the mid-size SUV segment.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:50 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WD Black SN850X Review after two weeks of usage
Reviews
WD Black SN850X Review after two weeks of usage
Twitter will soon allow you to get rid of ads with a subscription

Apps

Twitter will soon allow you to get rid of ads with a subscription

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launch date confirmed

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak reveals everything

Mobiles

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak reveals everything

WhatsApp is getting a big update soon

Apps

WhatsApp is getting a big update soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching soon

ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, loses Rs 20 crore

Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?