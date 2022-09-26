Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Best SUV for Diwali 2022

Car maker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the prices of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is available in six trims namely Sigma, Delta, Alpha, Alpha+, Zeta and Zeta+ and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships. The Grand Vitara can be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 27,000. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Setos in the Indian market. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series likely to launch in China in October: All details

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyryder's strong hybrid range starts from Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and a total of 3 trims are available with the strong hybrid powertrain. New Hyundai Creta price in India hovers in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Meanwhile, the 2022 Kia Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh for the diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Setos: Engine, Features and More

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

The new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is paired with features such as a panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more, to make it the most compelling buy in the mid-size SUV segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA petrol engine, but it is also available in mild- and strong-hybrid versions. The latter will enable Toyota to claim the highest mileage rate in the sector. The Hyryder has three different transmission choices: a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 5-speed MT.

The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA engine with self-charging hybrid technology and the options of the 1.5-liter K-series engine.

In terms of design, it gets a Glanza-inspired front grille and a chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. It comes with a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The bumper sports the headlamps of different design compared to other Toyota cars.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta is available in 5 variants – E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) that will be spread across three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines (first two) are able to produce 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively. The turbo petrol variant, on the other hand, produces 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque.

Transmission of the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual system which will be standard across the range. There will also be an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine. The 1.4 Turbo petrol will also come with a 7-speed DCT transmission while the 1.5 petrol motor will also get iVT automatic as an option.

Kia Seltos:

In terms of dimensions, the Seltos is 4,315mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,620mm high. It gets leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloys, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, an in-car air purifier, cruise control and more.

The Seltos comes with three BS6-compliant engine options – two petrols and one diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 115hp and 144Nm of torque and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic option.

The 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine is good for 140hp and 242Nm of peak torque and comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The diesel engine displaces 1.5 litres and makes 115hp and 250Nm of torque, mated to 6-speed manual or torque convertor automatic gearbox options.