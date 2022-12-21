Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted ahead of Auto Expo 2023 debut: Check price, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the test mule caught on camera in wears no camouflage at all and reveals the complete design of the SUV. As per images, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will get an elongated wheelbase followed by the two additional doors, rear quarter glass panel and flared wheel arches. At the back, it has the boot-mounted spare wheel and the ‘Jimny’ badge. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets Also Read - Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door specs and price:

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The upcoming 5-door Jimny was spotted testing alongside the recently launched Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar. The three cars were spied in Leh Ladakh, where the Jimny would have been undergoing terrain testing. In India, Maruti Jimny 5 door is likely to get AWD system from Grand Vitara, with multiple drive modes In India. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Check video

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV to get AWD from Grand Vitara: Report

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight).

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed that it will be unveiling an EV concept and a range of SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.