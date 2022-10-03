Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Watch video

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the upcoming 5-door Jimny was spotted testing alongside the recently launched Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar. The three cars were spied in Leh Ladakh, where the Jimny would have been undergoing terrain testing. In India, Maruti Jimny 5 door is likely to get AWD system from Grand Vitara, with multiple drive modes In India. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV to get AWD from Grand Vitara: Report

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant. The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight).

The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched he Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is available in six trims namely Sigma, Delta, Alpha, Alpha+, Zeta and Zeta+ and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

