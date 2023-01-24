Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt issues

Automaker Maruti Suzuki has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022. The Indo-Japanese automaker has recalled these vehicles to address a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets. The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022. Recently, Maruti recalled 17,362 units of the Grand Vitara, Brezza, Baleno, Alto K10, S-Presso and Eeco, owing to faulty airbag controller. Also Read - Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know

The company in its new regulatory filing stated, "The Company has announced to recall 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles manufactured between 8th August, 2022 and 15th November, 2022," The company further added, "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets ("Parts"), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost."

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Price:

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid eCVT starts at a price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine:

The Grand Vitara with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology features Suzuki’s acclaimed K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This powertrain delivers an excellent fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km/l. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid with a dual battery setup offers Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist, and Idle Stop-Start function. Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT comes as standard with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 19.38 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Safety Features:

-6 airbags (Front, Side & curtain)

-Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) and

-Front and Rear Disc Brakes are standard across all variants along with ABS + EBD

-Hill Descent Control

-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced safety and an optimum drive experience

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Features:

The new Grand Vitara’s powertrain is paired with features such as a panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, ventilated front seats and much more, to make it the most compelling buy in the mid-size SUV segment.