comscore Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Cng Launched In India At Rs 5 90 Lakh With 32 73 Km Kg Fuel Efficiency
News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency

News

Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG aims to deliver fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki announces the launch of the S-CNG variant of the S-Presso.
  • Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG aims to deliver fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg.
  • Maruti Suzuki today has 10 S-CNG models on offer.
  • he new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.
S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, announces the launch of the S-CNG variant of the S-Presso. The S-Presso CNG that has been launched at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, LXi and VXi, the S-Presso CNG demands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the equivalent petrol variants. The new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG aims to deliver fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. The S-Presso S-CNG’s engine develops a peak power output of 56.69 PS at 5300 RPM and max torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 RPM in CNG Mode.

Maruti Suzuki today has 10 S-CNG models on offer. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG systems are engineered to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and enhanced driveability, with better savings, the company claims.

“The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,48,380 passenger vehicles (PVs) over the tally of 63,111 units it sold during the same period in the previous year. Maruti Suzuki sold 8,52,694 vehicles in the domestic market between April 2022 and September 2022, up 35.73 percent from the 6,28,228 units sold during the same time period in the previous year.

When compared to the 1,04,927 units sold during the same time period a year prior, the company’s exports increased by 26.40% in the same month to 1,32,632 units. Maruti Suzuki had an increase of 34.39 percent overall (Domestic + OEM + Exports), selling 9,85,326 units as opposed to 7,33,155 units sold during the same time last year.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 4:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome
News
Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome
Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

Gaming

Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Telecom

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

News

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Mobiles

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched at Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Watch video for Details

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More