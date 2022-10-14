Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, announces the launch of the S-CNG variant of the S-Presso. The S-Presso CNG that has been launched at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, LXi and VXi, the S-Presso CNG demands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the equivalent petrol variants. The new S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG aims to deliver fuel-efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. The S-Presso S-CNG’s engine develops a peak power output of 56.69 PS at 5300 RPM and max torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 RPM in CNG Mode.

Maruti Suzuki today has 10 S-CNG models on offer. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG systems are engineered to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and enhanced driveability, with better savings, the company claims.

“The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki dispatched a total of 1,48,380 passenger vehicles (PVs) over the tally of 63,111 units it sold during the same period in the previous year. Maruti Suzuki sold 8,52,694 vehicles in the domestic market between April 2022 and September 2022, up 35.73 percent from the 6,28,228 units sold during the same time period in the previous year.

When compared to the 1,04,927 units sold during the same time period a year prior, the company’s exports increased by 26.40% in the same month to 1,32,632 units. Maruti Suzuki had an increase of 34.39 percent overall (Domestic + OEM + Exports), selling 9,85,326 units as opposed to 7,33,155 units sold during the same time last year.