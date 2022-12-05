Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India said that it is planning to increase prices across models from January 2023 due to inflation and regulatory requirements. The automaker said in an exchange filing, “While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase. The company has planned this price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike for the hatchback Swift and all CNG versions earlier in April of this year as a result of an increase in different input prices. Maruti Suzuki had earlier increased vehicle prices by around 1.3 per cent in April this year. To recall, between January 2021 and March 2022, the car maker had hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 percent due to increases in the prices of commodities.

The car major recorded total sales of 1,59,044 units in November 2022, recording a growth of 14.27 percent as against 1,39,184 units sold in November 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units (up 19.50 percent YoY), sales to other OEM of 4,251 units (down 10.96 percent YoY) and exports of 19,738 units (down 7.74 percent YoY).

Total domestic sales increased 18.27 percent to 1,39,306 units year on year November 2022. Recently. the carmaker had declared it will win back its market share from competitors such as Tata Motors after having lost ground over the past three years.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91 percent to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022.