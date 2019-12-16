In January this year, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth launched its own fitness app, which is called Centr. Until now, the fitness app was available for only iOS users. Now, Chris Hemsworth has launched the fitness app for Android users too. Similar to the iOS version, the Android version of the fitness app offers users with customized exercise and meal plans.

‘Centr on Android will deliver the same world-class, fully-customizable health and fitness experience, now optimized in a native app. Wherever members are in the world, accessing daily workouts, meal plans and meditations from Chris’ team will be easier than ever,’ a statement said. ‘To kick off the all-new Centr Android experience, all members will have access to a first-of-its-kind bonus workout featuring Chris Hemsworth in-app on launch day, December 16.’

Dailymail.co.uk reported that Chris Hemsworth’s app includes meal plans, daily workouts, meditations, and more. One also gets access to a 24/7 community offering support, tips and exclusive bonus content. The workout section reportedly includes 20 or 40-minute sessions for home or the gym. When the Centr app was launched, it was reported that new videos are released on a weekly basis, which includes boxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training, and others.

In February this year, when the Australian actor launched this app, more than 100,000 users reportedly signed up to Centr. The iOS version of the app “has recorded 1.4 million downloads. With an estimated 2 billion active users on Google Play, Centr is expected to be a massive hit among Android users,” the report stated. Chris Hemsworth created the app in collaboration with trainers, wellness experts, chefs, and meditation coaches. The Hollywood actor calls it a “personalized digital health and fitness program.” His wife Elsa Pataky is also one of many other contributors to the app.

Separately, in July this year, Xiaomi also launched its new health and fitness app, called ‘Mi Health’ in China. Globally, the company already has another similar type of app, the Mi Fit on Google Play. The app is reportedly developed for Xiaomi devices and can’t be installed on any other Android phone.

The app is fitness-focused and hence allows you to set exercise goals etc. It tracks your number of steps, sleep schedule, menstruation cycles, body mass index (BMI) and more in the background. The app also gives you visual indicators of your daily, weekly, and monthly activity.