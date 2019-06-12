Mary Meeker has delivered her annual Internet Trends Report at Code Conference 2019. The report shows there were 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018. It is equivalent to 51 percent of the global population, up from 49 percent in 2017. India has the second largest internet userbase at 12 percent, while China leads with 21 percent internet users globally. The United States is third with 8 percent internet users globally. While the number of internet users increased globally, the growth has slowed down.

The 333-page slideshow delivered by Mary Meeker, General Partner at venture capital firm Bond Capital, takes a look at important internet trends from last year. The slideshow highlights decline in smartphone sales, which has made acquisition of new users difficult. The internet user growth slowed to about 6 percent in 2018. The report highlights many people have already come online with little room for growth. E-commerce now contributes to 15 percent of retail sales but growth has slowed. Meeker notes that e-commerce sales were up 12.4 percent in Q1 compared to a year earlier. In comparison, the regular retail saw only 2 percent growth in Q1.

Watch: Mary Meeker delivers 2019 Internet Trends Report

The report shows mobile usage beat TV for the first time ever. In US, mobile usage also surpassed desktop with people spending almost four hours a day on their mobile device. Americans spent 6.3 hours a day using digital media in 2018, up 7 percent from a year before. The time spent on computer declines while mobile and connected devices drive usage. While Google and Facebook are scrutinized around the world, majority of ad spending happens on these two platforms. However, these two companies have tough task ahead with targeted ads as privacy laws like GDPR take effect around the world.

The Internet Trends Report also shows increase in popularity of interactive games. The number of interactive gamers worldwide grew to 2.4 billion people last year. Fortnite is turning into a social media platform. While more people are playing interactive games, the number of people watching them is also growing. This shows that E-sports could become an even bigger platform in the coming years.

The report also shows that images are becoming the means by which people communicate. “More than 50 percent of Twitter impressions now involve posts with images, video or other media,” Meeker notes in her report. The internet user growth comes at risk of getting rid of problematic content. The report highlights radicalization of terrorists online and offensive name-calling on platforms like YouTube.