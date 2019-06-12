comscore Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report 2019 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report 2019: India remains the second largest internet market in the world
News

Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report 2019: India remains the second largest internet market in the world

News

Mary Meeker's Internet Trends Report for 2019 shows that internet users around the world is growing but finding new users will become difficult.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Mary Meeker

Mary Meeker has delivered her annual Internet Trends Report at Code Conference 2019. The report shows there were 3.8 billion internet users around the world in 2018. It is equivalent to 51 percent of the global population, up from 49 percent in 2017. India has the second largest internet userbase at 12 percent, while China leads with 21 percent internet users globally. The United States is third with 8 percent internet users globally. While the number of internet users increased globally, the growth has slowed down.

The 333-page slideshow delivered by Mary Meeker, General Partner at venture capital firm Bond Capital, takes a look at important internet trends from last year. The slideshow highlights decline in smartphone sales, which has made acquisition of new users difficult. The internet user growth slowed to about 6 percent in 2018. The report highlights many people have already come online with little room for growth. E-commerce now contributes to 15 percent of retail sales but growth has slowed. Meeker notes that e-commerce sales were up 12.4 percent in Q1 compared to a year earlier. In comparison, the regular retail saw only 2 percent growth in Q1.

Watch: Mary Meeker delivers 2019 Internet Trends Report

The report shows mobile usage beat TV for the first time ever. In US, mobile usage also surpassed desktop with people spending almost four hours a day on their mobile device. Americans spent 6.3 hours a day using digital media in 2018, up 7 percent from a year before. The time spent on computer declines while mobile and connected devices drive usage. While Google and Facebook are scrutinized around the world, majority of ad spending happens on these two platforms. However, these two companies have tough task ahead with targeted ads as privacy laws like GDPR take effect around the world.

The Internet Trends Report also shows increase in popularity of interactive games. The number of interactive gamers worldwide grew to 2.4 billion people last year. Fortnite is turning into a social media platform. While more people are playing interactive games, the number of people watching them is also growing. This shows that E-sports could become an even bigger platform in the coming years.

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Also Read

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

The report also shows that images are becoming the means by which people communicate. “More than 50 percent of Twitter impressions now involve posts with images, video or other media,” Meeker notes in her report. The internet user growth comes at risk of getting rid of problematic content. The report highlights radicalization of terrorists online and offensive name-calling on platforms like YouTube.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 10:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched
News
Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched
Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

News

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

News

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here
2018 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

News

2018 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here
From Shareit, Truecaller to UC Browser, here are 10 most downloaded Android apps in India other than WhatsApp, Facebook Lite

News

From Shareit, Truecaller to UC Browser, here are 10 most downloaded Android apps in India other than WhatsApp, Facebook Lite
Mary Meeker's Internet Trends 2015 for India in 8 slides

News

Mary Meeker's Internet Trends 2015 for India in 8 slides
Mary Meeker's report highlights the Internet trends in India

News

Mary Meeker's report highlights the Internet trends in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X भारत में Realme 4 Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Docs Voice Typing : फॉलो करें इन आसान स्टेप्स को और Google Docs पर बोलकर करें टाइप

Xiaomi के Translator डिवाइस से विदेशी भाषाओं को सीखने में मिलेगी मदद, फिंगरप्रिंट से ओपन होगा डोर

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें कौन है दमदार

आज ग्लोबली लॉन्च होंगे Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched
News
Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched
Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3
2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here

News

2019 Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report is here
WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report

News

WhatsApp will take legal action against entities abusing its platform: Report