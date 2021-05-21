Another day, and here comes another cyberattack incident. This time it is a massive one. Personal data of 45 lakh Air India passengers globally has been leaked in a recent cybersecurity attack, and this has been confirmed by the airline already. Also Read - Domino’s India data leak: Credit card details of 10 lakh users worth for Rs 4 crore put on sale

Hackers have reportedly targeted Air India's passage service system that exposed information such as including credit card and passport details. The incident has been verified by the airline on Friday.

In an official statement, Air India stated, "This is to inform that SITA PSS our data processor of the passenger service system (which is responsible for storing and processing of personal information of the passengers) had recently been subjected to a cybersecurity attack leading to personal data leak of certain passengers. This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world."

The cybersecurity breach said to have involved personal data registered with the airline between August 26, 2011 and February 3, 2021. The exposed data of passengers is said to include name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information and credit cards details. Air India later clarified that CVV/CVC data of the credit card holders were not stored in the company’s database.

Air India said, “the breach involved personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 3rd February 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (but no passwords data were affected) as well as credit cards data. However, in respect of this last type of data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor.”

“While we had received the first notification in this regard from our data processor on 25.02.2021, we would like to clarify that the identity of the affected data subjects was only provided to us by our data processor on 25.03.2021 & 5.04.2021. The present communication is an effort to apprise of accurate state of facts as on date and to supplement our general announcement of 19th March 2021 initially made via our website,” the airline added.

Air India has requested all passengers to change the passwords to their account on the official Air India website as well as wherever else applicable.