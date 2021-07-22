Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

Internet down: Major part of the internet including global services such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Amazon, Myntra, among others were down for many users worldwide on Thursday evening. These services were reportedly down or suffered outage for over an hour and have now been resumed and working perfectly fine. Also Read - Zomato IPO: How to invest via bank, Zerodha, and Paytm Money

At the time of outage, hundreds and thousands of users took to microblogging site Twitter to complaint about the issues they were facing. Around an hour after the outage began, Internet infrastructure provider Akamai confirmed that it is facing an service disruption and working on the fix. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” the company said in an official tweet. Also Read - Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

Around 10:20pm IST, Akamai confirmed that it was able to implement a fix bringing back normal operations for most services. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” Akamai said in the tweet thread. The Internet service provider also said that it is “continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.”

Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time. https://t.co/4btwIvjTZn — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 22, 2021

Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai. We are actively working towards a resolution. — Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) July 22, 2021

Downdetector showed services down

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed services such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), among others suffering massive outage. These platforms were down across the globe including India. The internet outage tracker DownDetector showed that the outage started at around 8.55pm IST on Thursday evening.

Soon after the internet suffered an outage, Downdetector website showed around Rs 3,000 Zomato users facing the issue. Users complained that they were unable to access the platform or even login. The situation remained the same for all other services too. As per the DownDetector website, some of the affected sites include popular gaming services Steam and PSN, and also streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLIV, and e-commerce platforms like Zomato, Amazon, and Paytm.

Frequent internet outages

Major internet outages seem to be occurring frequently these days. Just last month, on June 8, a similar incident hit some of the most popular services including Reddit, Twitch, and Amazon and also popular news websites worldwide. The internet outage occurred last month was reportedly caused by an issue with the Fastly CDN. Days later, Fastly explained that the outage was caused after one of its customers changed some important settings, which lead to the global internet outage.

Similar outage happened with some of the AWS platforms including Amazon online shopping app earlier this month. Few months ago, Google platforms including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and other Google services also suffered massive outage for several hours. Both Amazon and Google acknowledged the issues behind the outage and fixed them.