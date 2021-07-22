comscore Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage
  • Home
  • News
  • Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage
News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many other global services suffered massive outage

News

Internet down: Major part of the internet including global services such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Amazon, Myntra, among others were down for many users worldwide on Thursday evening. All services restored.

internet down (1)

Image: Pixabay

Internet down: Major part of the internet including global services such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Amazon, Myntra, among others were down for many users worldwide on Thursday evening. These services were reportedly down or suffered outage for over an hour and have now been resumed and working perfectly fine. Also Read - Zomato IPO: How to invest via bank, Zerodha, and Paytm Money

At the time of outage, hundreds and thousands of users took to microblogging site Twitter to complaint about the issues they were facing. Around an hour after the outage began, Internet infrastructure provider Akamai confirmed that it is facing an service disruption and working on the fix. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” the company said in an official tweet. Also Read - Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

Around 10:20pm IST, Akamai confirmed that it was able to implement a fix bringing back normal operations for most services. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” Akamai said in the tweet thread. The Internet service provider also said that it is “continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.”

Downdetector showed services down

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed services such as Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), among others suffering massive outage. These platforms were down across the globe including India. The internet outage tracker DownDetector showed that the outage started at around 8.55pm IST on Thursday evening.

Soon after the internet suffered an outage, Downdetector website showed around Rs 3,000 Zomato users facing the issue. Users complained that they were unable to access the platform or even login. The situation remained the same for all other services too. As per the DownDetector website, some of the affected sites include popular gaming services Steam and PSN, and also streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLIV, and e-commerce platforms like Zomato, Amazon, and Paytm.

Image: Downdetector

Frequent internet outages

Major internet outages seem to be occurring frequently these days. Just last month, on June 8, a similar incident hit some of the most popular services including Reddit, Twitch, and Amazon and also popular news websites worldwide. The internet outage occurred last month was reportedly caused by an issue with the Fastly CDN. Days later, Fastly explained that the outage was caused after one of its customers changed some important settings, which lead to the global internet outage.

Similar outage happened with some of the AWS platforms including Amazon online shopping app earlier this month. Few months ago, Google platforms including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and other Google services also suffered massive outage for several hours. Both Amazon and Google acknowledged the issues behind the outage and fixed them.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2021 11:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras

OnePlus Buds Pro launched with adaptive ANC, Zen Mode: Check details

OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India

Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

How to clear YouTube search history

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage
Zomato IPO: How to invest via bank, Zerodha, and Paytm Money

How To

Zomato IPO: How to invest via bank, Zerodha, and Paytm Money
Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app

News

Zomato will soon let you order grocery via its food delivery app
How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app

How To

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app
Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Spotify and more websites hit by global outage

News

Amazon, NYT, Bloomberg, Spotify and more websites hit by global outage

हिंदी समाचार

Internet Outage: Paytm, Zomato, Sony Liv और Hotstar समेत कई ऐप रहे डाउन, करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद सामान्य हुई सर्विस

TCL ने भारत में लॉन्च किए 10-इंच स्क्रीन वाले 3 नए टैबलेट, कीमत 15,999 रुपये से शुरु

Airtel ने कई पोस्टपेड प्लान्स में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डेटा और कई OTT Subscriptions

OnePlus Nord 2 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग जैसे फीचर्स से है लैस

Pegasus Spyware: चाहे Reset कर लें फोन या फिर बदल लें पासवर्ड, इस खतरनाक वायरस से बचना है नामुमकिन!

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage
News
Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage
Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras

News

Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras
OnePlus Buds Pro launched with adaptive ANC, Zen Mode: Check details

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro launched with adaptive ANC, Zen Mode: Check details
OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India

News

OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India
Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers