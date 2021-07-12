Massive solar storm could hit Earth today, to impact GPS and mobile phones signals

It appears that our problems are not going to end any time soon. While we are still struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, some new reports suggest that a high-speed solar storm could hit the Earth later today. The expected solar storm is said to impact GPS and mobile phones signals.

As per several experts, a geomagnetic storm could hit the Earth and hence weather forecasters have been asked to issue warnings to the public. The report explains that this storm is a result of solar winds travelling at a speed of a million miles an hour.

The solar storm is expected to hit the Earth between Sunday and Monday. It is said that a hole has opened up in the atmosphere of the Sun creating a stream of charged particles and high-speed solar winds.

Past reports had also revealed and warned that the Earth could be hit by high-speed solar storm soon. One of the reports comes from the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center that predicted about a G-1 class geomagnetic storm as a result of swift solar winds.

According to experts the high-speed solar wind may trigger a geomagnetic storm in Earth’s magnetosphere and cause the emergence of visually pleasing auroras in north and south latitudinous regions.

What is Geomagnetic storms exactly? It just means that some major or minor disturbances can occur in Earth’s magnetosphere. The cause of the disturbance could be due to the efficient exchange of energy from solar winds entering Earth’s space environment.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) notes that solar winds are known to blow at a speed of one million miles per hour. The winds speed of one million miles per hour towards the Earth is expected to increase with the day passing by.