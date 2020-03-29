comscore Massive Xiaomi leak reveals upcoming Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco smartphones
Massive Xiaomi leak reveals upcoming Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones

The leak reveals a host of upcoming Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones which includes a lot of unforeseen names.

  • Published: March 29, 2020 1:36 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 3

Up until now we have witnessed leaks that revealed smartphone one at a time. But in an unprecedented incident, a host of smartphones from Xiaomi seems to have been revealed in one go. The leak was first posted by SlashLeaks, but it has since been taken down. The leak reveals a host of upcoming Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones. The smartphones appear to be ones that the Chinese company would have revealed in the Q3 of 2020.

There are some unforeseen names in the list which indicate that Xiaomi may be looking to expand in a different direction. But this list needs to be taken with a huge pinch of salt. That is because one it was taken down rather quickly. And it seems to have some unique names in terms of smartphones. Let’s check out the compete list of the smartphones the leak revealed.

Leaked list of Xiaomi smartphones for Q3 2020

Xiaomi

– Xiaomi Mi 10T

– Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10S

– Xiaomi Mi 10S+ 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 7 (2020)

– Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

– Xiaomi Mi MIX 4S

– Xiaomi Mi CC10/Mi 10 Lite

– Xiaomi Mi Zero

Redmi

– Redmi 9

– Redmi 9A

– Redmi Note 9S+

– Redmi X10 4G

– Redmi X10 5G

Poco

– Poco X2 Pro

– Poco F2

– Poco F2 Pro 5G

Some of the names of these smartphones make sense while the other definitely are a little strange. This might also turn out to be part of an internal document. And some of these phones may just be concepts that the company is thinking of and not for release. But what we do know that Xiaomi is set to release the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone soon.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite would feature a Snapdragon 765G processor which has apparently been designed specifically for gaming smartphones. It comes with an integrated 5G modem and also features LiquidCool tech. It features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the back it features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Details of the other three sensors have not been revealed by Xiaomi yet. But the company has shared that the camera will feature Pro Mode, Shoot Steady, “AI dynamic skyscaping” and others. The Mi 10 Lite 5G has a 4,160mAh battery with support for 20W wired fast charging. It has color options of White, Gray and Green.

  Published Date: March 29, 2020 1:36 PM IST

