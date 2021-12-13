Although the Matrix series is quite ahead of our times in terms of technology, this Matrix actor has some interesting take on two of the most popular concepts of the tech world: Metaverse and NFT or “Non-fungible token”. The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves thinks the entire concept of NFT is a joke. You ask why? The actor believes that “They’re easily reproduced”. He further said that the idea of Metaverse also came way before Meta, formerly Facebook, introduced it recently. Also Read - PM Modi's official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

In a recent interview with The Verge, Keanu Reeves laughed at the mention of NFT and said that NFTs are items that can't be copied but can be easily reproduced. Notably, NFTs created for his upcoming The Matrix Resurrections film became quite popular and resulted in the temporary crash of the website on which they were sold.

For the unversed, NFT collectables are the rare digital artefacts that can be owned by the users via blockchain networks that back cryptocurrencies. NFTs items include all forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more other digital assets. Notably, other than art lovers and investors, Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, Yuvraj Singh have also invested in NFTs recently.

Reeves added that he is not unaware of the blockchains as he even owns a cryptocurrency that his friend bought for him. He is “HODLing” it at the moment and isn’t actively trading any of it as of now.

As for Metaverse, Reeves believes that Metaverse is not invented by Facebook as the concept is way older. He doesn’t want Facebook to own metaverse. He elaborated that he is not against decentralized technologies like cryptocurrency and metaverse as long as Facebook stays out of it.